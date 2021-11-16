614 Dunham Road

Perfect opportunity for home ownership! Spacious and Affordable. Stop paying rent. Pay less to own this wonderful townhome in Baltimore County. Close to bus lines and local shopping centers. Fenced front yard and rear yard. Ceramic tiled flooring throughout first and lower level. Lots of natural light is provided with the vinyl windows with louvered blinds on the first and second floors of this home. Eat in kitchen is complimented with tiled backsplash and Formica countertop. Side by side refrigerator with water and ice dispenser. Gas stove with fan/light hood for meal preparations. Dishwasher is installed for easy clean up. Lower level features 3rd bedroom/Family room, full bath with beautifully tiled shower, laundry room with front load washer and dryer and glass block security windows with vents. Second floor offers the 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Rear yard provides detached storage shed and carport with electric service. Carport could easily be converted to a garage with doors installed. Additional street parking is available. Central air conditioning. Move in ready. Stop paying rent and start building equity. Stop in for a tour so you can be HOME for the HOLIDAYS and start the NEW YEAR in your NEW HOME!

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO