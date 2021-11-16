ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
614 Dunham Road

Cover picture for the articleCharming Heather Ridge 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome, vaulted ceiling and floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. Generously sized master bedroom enjoys railing...

1541 Millbrook Drive #1541

Newly updated and ready for new tenants! This 1ST FLOOR RANCH townhome is niceley upgraded w/cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, new flooring and fresh paint! Open concept living area with a gas fireplace in the living rooom and access to the private patio along with a separate dining area and open kitchen help to make this the perfect layout! A large master suite with with plenty of light/windows, walk-in closet and deluxe bathroom featuring dual sinks, soaking tub and separate standing shower give you the perfect place to retreat and rechage. A 2nd bedroom with access to the 2nd full bath, large laundry room and 2-car garage round out this perfect ranch! Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment! Credit & Background Check Required - No Pets - Non Smoking Unit.
500 Catherine Street

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR RENT, GORGEOUSLY UPDATED 2 STORY-BRICK HOME in South Ottawa! $1,495 a month for 1-year lease OR $1,450 a month for a 2-year lease or a longer term! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, great living space, formal dining room, nicely remodeled kitchen, mudroom, full basement, huge front porch. The master suite has a nice size bedroom, barn doors, and a full-size bathroom with heated floors. All appliances are included with the home as well as a full-size washer and dryer. The basement is nice, dry, and toasty with its own heater, could be used for extra living space, also offers a ton of storage. This home has great outdoors! Tenant pays all utilities. Located in a highly sought-after South Ottawa area - the home is right down the street from a playground/park, grocery store, and everything downtown Ottawa has to offer. EASY APPLICATION PROCESS!
1323 Chestnut Lane

Maintenance free living awaits in this beautiful 3 story townhome! Newer carpeting (2 years), newer roof (4 years) and new disposal last year! Open kitchen with breakfast bar, large dining area and sliding glass doors leading to private balcony! Spacious master bedroom with master bath! Hardwood floors throughout the main floor! Finished lower level with space perfect for an office! Great location situated next to an open field, walking distance to park/playground, Rush Copley and just minutes to tons of shopping and restaurants! Available for immediate rental. One year minimum rental required.
100 Prairie Park Drive #611

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath rental at luxury complex Prairie Park! Hardwood floors in main living space, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer and a view of the pond make this a great place to be! Primary bedroom is massive and has a stunning primary en suite complete with a soaker tub, large shower with heavy glass door and double vanity. Plenty of storage space in the walk in closet. Enjoy great southern views on the balcony. The clubhouse has all the amenities you could ask for including an exercise room, indoor pool & jacuzzi, and sauna. One heated parking spot is included in the price!!!!
625 Schumann Street

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Floor Plan w/ Den/Office/ Possible 3rd Bedroom. Also a Sun Filled Sunroom. All Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Tons of Storage and 2 Car Garage. Patio to Enjoy the Views of Nature, Window Treatments, Truly Move-In-Ready. Tenant will have access to Pool, Clubhouse and Exercise Facility. Close to Woodstock Square for Dining and Shopping. All Tenants 18 yrs. and over will need to submit to a Background and Credit Check through My Smart Move , at Tenants expense of $40 per person. Unit is Available Immediately.
655 W Irving Park Road #1513

View, views, views! Your new home at 655 W Irving Park Rd #1513 1 bedroom/1 bathroom features extensive living space with insane views of the city. This 762 sq ft luxury rental is covered in mocha hardwood floors and has a wall of windows that overlook the pool and Wrigley Field. Separate dining area is adjacent to pristine kitchen with breakfast bar. Updated bathroom has jetted tub with slate surround and granite vanity. The spacious bedroom can accommodate a king-sized bed. Generous closet space throughout. Park Place Tower allows convenient access to the lakefront, Wrigley Field, Marovitz golf course, shopping, dining and entertainment. Live life in a full amenity building that provides 24 hour door staff, exercise room, media room and a party room. Amazing outdoor area includes a sundeck with outdoor pool, cabanas, grills and a basketball court. Access to dog park through heated garage. Market and dry cleaners on the first floor complete the conveniences of your new home!
4045 N kedvale Avenue #49

Old irving park less than 1 block to train and metra. 1st floor 1 bedroom offering: hardwood floors, ample windows with tons of natural light, includes heat, laundry in basement, no dogs.
25 W Graham Avenue

Private three bedroom home, located close to everything yet on a quiet tree-lined street in award winning school district. Updates include luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and granite bath vanity. Full home painted in modern grey color scheme. Washer Dryer included. Huge yard with patio for your family to enjoy! Can be shown any time at your convenience! 12 month lease. Minimum 610 Credit Score, and combined monthly income of adult occupants of at least 3x the rent. Can be shown any time at your convenience! IL Licensed Agent has Ownership Interest.
8029 Lansdale Road

Perfect opportunity for home ownership! Spacious and Affordable. Stop paying rent. Pay less to own this wonderful townhome in Baltimore County. Close to bus lines and local shopping centers. Fenced front yard and rear yard. Ceramic tiled flooring throughout first and lower level. Lots of natural light is provided with the vinyl windows with louvered blinds on the first and second floors of this home. Eat in kitchen is complimented with tiled backsplash and Formica countertop. Side by side refrigerator with water and ice dispenser. Gas stove with fan/light hood for meal preparations. Dishwasher is installed for easy clean up. Lower level features 3rd bedroom/Family room, full bath with beautifully tiled shower, laundry room with front load washer and dryer and glass block security windows with vents. Second floor offers the 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Rear yard provides detached storage shed and carport with electric service. Carport could easily be converted to a garage with doors installed. Additional street parking is available. Central air conditioning. Move in ready. Stop paying rent and start building equity. Stop in for a tour so you can be HOME for the HOLIDAYS and start the NEW YEAR in your NEW HOME!
Senedo Road

Here's a terrific recreational tract located just east of Basye. This fully wooded property features mature timber and excellent deer hunting opportunities. The parcel is accessed via a 20 ft right of way off Senedo Road. The property entrance is gated and the land has just the right amount of elevation change. Large and small game frequent this tract. Enjoy recreation of all kinds along with seclusion and privacy on this parcel. There is a flat spot on top that would make an ideal location for a campsite or food plot. Views of the valley and mountains are attainable with some tree clearing. All the fun and adventure of Bryce Resort is just around the corner.
Old Hancock Road

1.75 ACRE BUILDING LOT MINUTES FROM ROCKY GAP STATE PARK! This property is completely wooded and waiting for your mountain oasis. The land is sloped but levels out in the middle and has a leveled start of a driveway cut into the property. Quiet and private with plenty of mature timber, nature ferns and wildlife. Rocky Gap State Park is located just at the other end of Old Hancock Road. Walk to the numerous hiking trails or take a quick drive to the resort/casino. Easily accessible to I-68. NO HOA OR COVENANTS.
991 Yosemite Trail #C

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath coach home upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and much more. Generous size master bedroom with walk in closet. Very conveniently located close to Metra train station, major highways, shopping and to top it off great schools from Nerge Math and Science academy to J B Conant High School. Tons of storage, attached garage, fire place and in unit washer/dryer. Pets allowed with nonrefundable deposit. Don't miss this one!
1012 Turin Drive

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome with tons of upgrades and pond view! ~ Fully applianced kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded 42" cabinetry, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances ~ Open concept living room/dining room with sliding glass door to deck ~ Roomy main floor master bedroom and 2nd bedroom ~ Main floor loft area ~ Walkout lower level with family room, 3rd bedroom, laundry with washer and dryer, and concrete patio ~ Modern light fixtures ~ Neutral decor ~ Attached 2 car garage ~ Great location near Routes 72 and 20...only minutes away from I-90 ~ Pets allowed ~ Professional management ~ Great condition! ~ Advertised rent is for 2 year lease with automatic 3% rent increase in 2nd year - add $100/month for 1 year lease.
1730 W Le Moyne Street #1

Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath in a great location! Whether you need to be close to the expressway or the Blue Line, this is your unit. Walking distance to all the restaurants and shops that Wicker Park has to offer. This unit has hardwood floors, laundry in unit, open floor plan, a huge front porch to enjoy during the summer as well as an enclosed back porch. Rent includes electric.
2509 W 111th Street #2

Conveniently nestled in the Morgan Park area, this unit is waiting for You! One bedroom, one bath with New flooring and New stainless steel appliances. Also additional storage, rear parking with heat and water included. Shopping nearby, and plenty of restaurants within walking distance. Unit on the first Floor!
516 N ELIZABETH Street #2S

Gorgeous and lovingly maintained corner city facing 2 bed/2 bath in a boutique elevator building! Just look at the finishes! New Samsung appliance package, floor to ceiling fireplace surround, Walnut master bathroom vanity with gold mirrors, bidet and new tile throughout. Soaking tub! Both bedrooms are spacious and connect to the 25 foot private balcony with exterior access. Best of all included is your private one car garage with additional storage. Excellent location a stones throw to Fulton market, Twisted Spoke, Coal Fire, Starbucks and all that the West Loop/Fulton market has to offer!
Caledon Road

Judicial sale by Special Commissioners. Must use Court contract. No contingencies. Must sign Waiver of liability and Hold Harmless agreement to go on the property. 53.6 acres about 18 miles from Fredericksburg, about 8 miles from Dahlgren. Beautiful wooded, great house site with electric nearby. Stream valley between two plateaus. See Detailed Narrative for plat and other documents.Seller to pay no roll-back taxes. Property sold subject to easement as found in PURCHASE AGREEMENT.
9508 GLENLAKE Street #206

Very nice 2 bedrooms condo in Rosemont area with hardwood floor thru-out . Nice kitchen with granite countertop . Great school . Close to transportation and chopping center . Laundry and storage in the building . One parking space included with the rent . pets ok .
4913 N Glenwood Avenue #1A

Andersonville 1 bed features large living area, separate kitchen with pantry, large closet, hardwood floors, bathroom with tub, small rear deck. 5 minute walk to Argyle L stop, two blocks south of Andersonville shops/restaurants. Cosigner's Welcome. $65 Application Fee. Security Deposit of 1 Month + $100.
420 W Aldine Avenue #530

Extra large bright STUDIO unit in a mid-Rise elevator building located in the heart of vibrant & trendy East Lakeview. Beautiful updated kitchen and bath. Kitchen has a nice eat-in area. Lots of closet space for storage. Just steps from the from the lakefront, restaurants and night life. Heat and gas are included. Parking is available on site for an extra fee.
