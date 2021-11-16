Chicago-North Center, IL 60618

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath rental at luxury complex Prairie Park! Hardwood floors in main living space, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer and a view of the pond make this a great place to be! Primary bedroom is massive and has a stunning primary en suite complete with a soaker tub, large shower with heavy glass door and double vanity. Plenty of storage space in the walk in closet. Enjoy great southern views on the balcony. The clubhouse has all the amenities you could ask for including an exercise room, indoor pool & jacuzzi, and sauna. One heated parking spot is included in the price!!!!

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO