Chicago-North Center, IL 60618

bhhschicago.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a 3 bedroom short term rental through June of 2022....

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near South Side, IL 60605

Dearborn Park II, high desirable well maintained Tri- Level Townhouse with 3 bedroom/3 full bath, 2 parking spaces (an outdoor space, and a garage parking), fireplace, hardwood floors. First floor features: an office/workout area, can be converted to third bedroom, beautiful garden off the 3rd bedroom, first bathroom with shower. Second floor features: kitchen with island for entertaining, backsplash tiles, a spacious outdoor balcony off the kitchen, laundry, off the kitchen opens to a large living/dining area with a granite fireplace. Third floor features: 2nd bedroom, 2nd full bathtub and primary suite bedroom provide great separate spaces. Easy access to Train, Park, Lake, Museum, Grocery, Shopping, top rated South Loop Elementary School. Tenant is responsible for utilities.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Greater Grand Crossing, IL 60619

Spacious one bedroom unit with a huge living room and large bedroom. Easy access to public transportation, schools and shopping. $65 credit/background check per adult. No eviction records accepted. 550 or higher credit scores needed. First month's rent, $500 move-in fee plus $100 lease administration fee due at lease signing (No security deposit). 12+ month lease. Screened pets welcome (no aggressive breeds). Tenant pays for gas and electric plus $40 monthly tenant benefit package. Available 12/01/2021 and easy to view. Section 8 applicants are welcome!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Jefferson Park, IL 60630

AVAILABLE NOW! Located in the desirable Jefferson Park, this spacious 1 bed/1 bath garden unit. Basement has coin washer and free dryer as well as bike storage. Walk to metra and blue line or easy access to 90/94. $32 bundled service fee in addition to rent. Pet Friendly and available now!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Humboldt Park, IL 60651

Available December 1 or sooner is this Classic Vintage 3 Bedroom, Freshly Painted Apartment in Humboldt Park! A Minute Walk From the Park, This Unit Features Hardwood Floors Throughout; Large Living Area Perfect for Dining, Extra Living and/or Office Space; Soaking Tub and Stand-Up Shower; Private Deck off Kitchen; Central A/C and Heat; Bright Natural & Artificial Light Fills the Home; Coin Shared Laundry in Basement and Large Common Outdoor Patio for Entertaining. Pets Determined on a Case by Case Basis. Street Parking Only. No Dishwasher. 3rd Bedroom Does not Have a Closet. One Month Security Deposit.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-West Pullman, IL 60628

Remodeled one bedroom apartment with spacious living room is waiting for you! Includes a nice-sized bedroom with hardwood floors plus lots of living space for your ideas! Space for one, possibly two cars in rear - included in price! Coin-op laundry onsite. Building is along bus route and close to Metra station. Owner is looking for strong credit, solid work history, verifiable income of 3x rent per month, no evictions. $40 application fee per person age 18+. Call today!
REAL ESTATE
Lake County Gazette

June: longest patent process for North Chicago inventors

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in June in North Chicago was 557 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Abbvie Stemcentrx, LLC for a light chain variable regions. It was filed on Dec. 6, 2019 before being approved on June 15.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

3533 Ashland Avenue

Come see our newly rehabbed 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch home. New lighting, new wood floors among the upgrades throughout the house. Sits on a HUGE corner lot for lots of entertaining space. Don't wait too long, will be taken before you know it.
HOME & GARDEN
INFORUM

North Fargo bridges center of city debate

FARGO — Fargo and Clay County officials will be gathering at noon on Monday, Nov. 29, to possibly decide on how to proceed with the closed North Broadway bridge across the Red River. The meeting was put together after Fargo city commissioners had differing views at their last meeting on...
FARGO, ND
bhhschicago.com

1841 W Touhy Avenue #1

Gorgeous 2-flat Greystone in Rogers Park! Dogs, cats and more pet types welcome! This is a 1st floor unit and the Landlord will pay for heating, water, snow removal and garbage bill! Tenant only responsible for electricity and cooking gas. 3 blocks to the Metra! Short walk to Howard Transit Hub! Long-term leases available up to 3 years with no rent increase guarantee!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

600 S York Street #1E

Best Rental in Town. Close to downtown and highways. New appliances includes refrigerator, oven range, dishwasher and microwave, Freshly painted The rent includes Heat, Water, Gas, Parking 3 spaces on 2 spots, Common Insurance, Exterior maintenance, Lawn Care, Scavenger, Snow removal.
HOUSE RENT
rebusinessonline.com

Chicago’s Bradley Business Center Trades Hands for Nearly $100M

CHICAGO — Bradley Business Center, an office and industrial complex on Chicago’s North Side, has traded hands. The sales price was nearly $100 million, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The 23-acre property consists of four buildings totaling 466,871 square feet. The asset is 97 percent leased to 21 tenants. Cody Hundertmark, Tom Sitz, David Knapp, Mike Tenteris, Adam Tyler and Jim Carpenter of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a private venture led by Hansen Realty Group. Hines Global Income Trust Inc. was the buyer.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

3751 N Halsted Street #216

Huge Studio in Amazing Location Featuring: * Central Air Conditioning and Heating * Tub/Shower * Wood Burning Fireplace * Intercom * Dishwasher * NO Security Deposit Required * $450 move-in fee * Pets Negotiable Up to 25 Lbs - fee may apply * Almost 1000 sq. ft of wide open loft style studio space in Lakeview/Wrigleyville. * Great location, just steps to the lakefront, CTA, Halsted, shopping and night life.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

100 Prairie Park Drive #611

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath rental at luxury complex Prairie Park! Hardwood floors in main living space, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer and a view of the pond make this a great place to be! Primary bedroom is massive and has a stunning primary en suite complete with a soaker tub, large shower with heavy glass door and double vanity. Plenty of storage space in the walk in closet. Enjoy great southern views on the balcony. The clubhouse has all the amenities you could ask for including an exercise room, indoor pool & jacuzzi, and sauna. One heated parking spot is included in the price!!!!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

810 SUMMIT CREEK Drive

Attention great tenants! Live in the Summit Creek subdivision now! Bright and cheery end unit, two Master bedroom : upper level and lower level. Bay window in the kitchen. All appliances provided. Oversize attached 2.5 car garage! One minute from 59 and three minutes from I55. Grade School & Shopping Directly Across the Street. Shopping is a stone throw away. You'll love it!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1636 S 50th Court #5

Beautiful remodeled second floor apartment just a few blocks away from the pink line! This spacious 2 bedroom features refinished hard wood floors, remodeled bathroom, and a gorgeous kitchen with Quartz counters, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. This unit also features an unheated private porch area with great storage space. Rent includes heat and water! Coin operated washer and dryer in heated basement area. All applicants over 18 must submit application. Credit and background checks will be required if applicant is selected.
HOUSE RENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, […]
JASPER COUNTY, IN
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Here's Who's Getting a Check in December

Parents are in line to receive one more monthly Child Tax Credit payment in mid-December. Certain states, such as California, Florida, Maine, and Maryland, are also offering stimulus payments to eligible residents. As November draws to a close without the federal government passing legislation to provide a fourth stimulus check,...
PERSONAL FINANCE

