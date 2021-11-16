Chicago-North Center, IL 60618

Dearborn Park II, high desirable well maintained Tri- Level Townhouse with 3 bedroom/3 full bath, 2 parking spaces (an outdoor space, and a garage parking), fireplace, hardwood floors. First floor features: an office/workout area, can be converted to third bedroom, beautiful garden off the 3rd bedroom, first bathroom with shower. Second floor features: kitchen with island for entertaining, backsplash tiles, a spacious outdoor balcony off the kitchen, laundry, off the kitchen opens to a large living/dining area with a granite fireplace. Third floor features: 2nd bedroom, 2nd full bathtub and primary suite bedroom provide great separate spaces. Easy access to Train, Park, Lake, Museum, Grocery, Shopping, top rated South Loop Elementary School. Tenant is responsible for utilities.
