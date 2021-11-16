ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Milligan welcomes Christmas with the return of annual concert

milligan.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLIGAN, Tenn. (Nov. 16, 2021) — Audiences will have two opportunities to experience the glorious sounds of the season at the annual Milligan University community Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5. New this year is the addition of reserved seating. Tickets are free but required...

