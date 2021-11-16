Milligan welcomes Christmas with the return of annual concert

The 28th annual “Chamberlain’s Feast” will look a little different this year, as the event is now planned to be “The Chamberlain’s Dessert”. Montevideo School Music Department instructor Dan Hampton says the change is to help the event be less cost-prohibitive. “We were finding that it was way too much food for people and that the price was getting to be a little prohibitive for people. We want families to feel like they can come and see their children perform without having to pay for a full five-course meal. Hopefully, this will encourage people to attend.”

