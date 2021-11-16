ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

530 W Barry Avenue #4F

bhhschicago.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can't beat this FANTASTIC LOCATION at Barry and Broadway near Mariano's, XSport Fitness, Trader Joe's, bars, restaurants, CTA,...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

3329 N Kedzie Avenue #2

Beautiful rehabbed 2nd floor apartment, open floor plan, loads of storage, close to shops, restaurants. Great quality of life!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1415 Gunderson Avenue

Beautifully updated single family home in Berwyn! This 4 bed/2 Bath home features a full/finished basement and 2 car garage. The home sits on a extra wide lot with great outdoor space. Walking distance to nearby schools, transportation, restaurants, pharmacies, etc. Make an appointment today!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60611

Wonderful location! South facing large convertible. Hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen with dining bar and plenty of storage. Full amenity building with rooftop pool, exercise room, and friendly 24-hr door staff. One block from Michigan Ave, this unit is close to shopping, restaurants, the lake, and public transit. The unit has been done with repainting and fresh now!!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

2509 W 111th Street #2

Conveniently nestled in the Morgan Park area, this unit is waiting for You! One bedroom, one bath with New flooring and New stainless steel appliances. Also additional storage, rear parking with heat and water included. Shopping nearby, and plenty of restaurants within walking distance. Unit on the first Floor!
REAL ESTATE
#Restaurants#Mariano#Xsport Fitness#Cta#Elevator#Ac#No Security Deposit
bhhschicago.com

500 Catherine Street

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY FOR RENT, GORGEOUSLY UPDATED 2 STORY-BRICK HOME in South Ottawa! $1,495 a month for 1-year lease OR $1,450 a month for a 2-year lease or a longer term! Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, great living space, formal dining room, nicely remodeled kitchen, mudroom, full basement, huge front porch. The master suite has a nice size bedroom, barn doors, and a full-size bathroom with heated floors. All appliances are included with the home as well as a full-size washer and dryer. The basement is nice, dry, and toasty with its own heater, could be used for extra living space, also offers a ton of storage. This home has great outdoors! Tenant pays all utilities. Located in a highly sought-after South Ottawa area - the home is right down the street from a playground/park, grocery store, and everything downtown Ottawa has to offer. EASY APPLICATION PROCESS!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

4913 N Glenwood Avenue #1A

Andersonville 1 bed features large living area, separate kitchen with pantry, large closet, hardwood floors, bathroom with tub, small rear deck. 5 minute walk to Argyle L stop, two blocks south of Andersonville shops/restaurants. Cosigner's Welcome. $65 Application Fee. Security Deposit of 1 Month + $100.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Edgewood Avenue

Attention Investors 11 Lots as a package for $205, 000property is close to the schools ,Boyle park which has community water access for boating fishing and outside family gatherings!. Listing courtesy of Exit On The Bay. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
MLS
bhhschicago.com

7306 N Mcvicker Avenue

Charming home in a great North Edgebrook location. A solid all brick home that could be a condo alternative for someone. Home has been completely remodeled with a brand new kitchen, all hardwood floors throughout nice tiled bath and the basement offers additional space for a recreation-game room and storage and has a half bath. New roof 2020. A large rear yard with plenty area for a garden. Side drive to the garage. A block to the bus on Touhy, shopping just a few minutes away at Target and Costco or Village Crossing.Please note taxes reflect no exemptions. Owner requires tenant to have renter's insurance.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bhhschicago.com

11216 S Langley Avenue #2

Three Bedroom Unit available in the Historic Pullman District. Storage Unit and laundry available, in common area. Plenty of shopping nearby also not far from the interstate. No Pets, No Smoking!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1730 W Le Moyne Street #1

Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath in a great location! Whether you need to be close to the expressway or the Blue Line, this is your unit. Walking distance to all the restaurants and shops that Wicker Park has to offer. This unit has hardwood floors, laundry in unit, open floor plan, a huge front porch to enjoy during the summer as well as an enclosed back porch. Rent includes electric.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

655 W Irving Park Road #1513

View, views, views! Your new home at 655 W Irving Park Rd #1513 1 bedroom/1 bathroom features extensive living space with insane views of the city. This 762 sq ft luxury rental is covered in mocha hardwood floors and has a wall of windows that overlook the pool and Wrigley Field. Separate dining area is adjacent to pristine kitchen with breakfast bar. Updated bathroom has jetted tub with slate surround and granite vanity. The spacious bedroom can accommodate a king-sized bed. Generous closet space throughout. Park Place Tower allows convenient access to the lakefront, Wrigley Field, Marovitz golf course, shopping, dining and entertainment. Live life in a full amenity building that provides 24 hour door staff, exercise room, media room and a party room. Amazing outdoor area includes a sundeck with outdoor pool, cabanas, grills and a basketball court. Access to dog park through heated garage. Market and dry cleaners on the first floor complete the conveniences of your new home!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

625 Schumann Street

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Floor Plan w/ Den/Office/ Possible 3rd Bedroom. Also a Sun Filled Sunroom. All Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Tons of Storage and 2 Car Garage. Patio to Enjoy the Views of Nature, Window Treatments, Truly Move-In-Ready. Tenant will have access to Pool, Clubhouse and Exercise Facility. Close to Woodstock Square for Dining and Shopping. All Tenants 18 yrs. and over will need to submit to a Background and Credit Check through My Smart Move , at Tenants expense of $40 per person. Unit is Available Immediately.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

516 N ELIZABETH Street #2S

Gorgeous and lovingly maintained corner city facing 2 bed/2 bath in a boutique elevator building! Just look at the finishes! New Samsung appliance package, floor to ceiling fireplace surround, Walnut master bathroom vanity with gold mirrors, bidet and new tile throughout. Soaking tub! Both bedrooms are spacious and connect to the 25 foot private balcony with exterior access. Best of all included is your private one car garage with additional storage. Excellent location a stones throw to Fulton market, Twisted Spoke, Coal Fire, Starbucks and all that the West Loop/Fulton market has to offer!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

670 W Sheridan Road #2

HUGE 3bed 2bath with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout on Sheridan and Pine Grove! Heat included and good natural sunlight! Tons of windows and TONS of closet space. Kitchen is very big and includes a dishwasher. Coin laundry in the basement. On-site building engineer and intercom system. NO security deposit OR move in fee! No cat fees! No dogs allowed. Only fee you pay is a $95 app fee per applicant. Co-signers included. Easy to show!!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

299 N Dunton Avenue #215

Floor to Ceiling Windows!!! Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. Residents are surrounded by a beautiful setting with close proximity to downtown Chicago for a seamless commute to work or a Michigan Avenue Shopping experience. Apartments features include spacious and open layouts, spectacular panoramic views, washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas, large oversized closets, modern color palette, cable ready and available onsite storage. Community Amenities include: blocks from Metra, on site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance, cyber cafe, pet friendly, pet spa, 24 hour fitness center, sundeck, outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, outdoor grills, resident lounge and party rooms, elevator, bike storage, private skybridge with access to parking garage.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

647 E South Broadway Avenue #2

Well maintained, recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath now available in the heart of Lombard. Not a large complex, this building has just 3 other units, and is right next to the IL Prairie Path! Living room, eat in remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry and granite countertops. Floors and walls are all in today's modern grey color scheme. Lower level features laundry room and private additional lockable storage unit included with your lease for all of your toys! Outdoors will feature screened gazebo for tenant use in spring / summer. Handicap ramp access in rear. Owner pays trash, lawn care, and snow removal. Qualifications include minimum credit score of 610 and combined income of adult occupants of at least 3x the monthly rent. Call, Text, or Email for showing, can be done any time at your convenience! IL Licensed Real Estate Agent has ownership interest.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

344B Elm Place

Wonderfully cozy standalone 2-bedroom, 1-bath coach house in fabulous in-town location near the train, shops, restaurants & lake. One parking space in the shared attached garage + one in the driveway directly behind it (effectively tandem spots with one of the cars garaged). Pets will be approved on a case-by-case basis; the security deposit is $3000 if a pet is approved. Rent includes lawn care, snow removal, and water. Renter is responsible for gas, electricity, and scavenger. Dedicated laundry with full-size washer & dryer. A terrific place to call home in an A++ location.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1654 W Virginia Avenue NE , #3

Like new! Pristine one year old 2 level unit with private roof deck and spectacular vast views. Main level has a living/dining area, a stainless and quartz kitchen and powder room. The upper level has 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths. The primary suite has balcony and beautiful bath with double sinks and large shower. The second bedroom has a walk in closet. Beautiful flooring throughout. The washer and dryer are on the upper level.
MLS
bhhschicago.com

1627 W RASCHER Avenue #G

Immediately available! Andersonville apartment just minutes away from everything popular Clark street has to offer: Shops, restaurants, breweries, grocery store, & public transportation! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with spacious living area & updated kitchen with dishwasher. Great size bedrooms with deep closets. Central A/C & forced gas heat + Coin-operated laundry located just outside your unit. Enjoy the professionally landscaped, fenced in backyard. Cats allowed! Locally owned & operated, responsive landlord.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

2200 W Rosemont Avenue #3

Fresh, BRIGHT, brand new, and SPACIOUS 1 bedroom apartment in West Ridge, Chicago! Be the first to live in this exquisitely remodeled unit featuring gorgeous floors, huge and bright windows, lovely tile trim, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, granite counters and updated dark wood cabinets. Eat-in kitchen has space for a dining or kitchen table. Relax in the LOVELY, bright living room. Roomy bedroom has a good size closet, BEAUTIFULLY trimmed bathroom with standing shower. Save money with radiator heat included. Available now!
REAL ESTATE

