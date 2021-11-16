Corcoran Students Capture College Photography Honors

The Calcutta Lions Club C.L.A.S.P. chairman, Stephanie Bereschik, recently honored five Beaver Local Elementary students in grades Pre-K through fourth with gift cards and a certificate for the first nine-week grading period. C.L.A.S.P. stands for Calcutta Lions Award for Student Proficiency, honoring students who exemplify outstanding character through demonstrating regular attendance, caring behavior, good listening skills, positive work habits and exemplary citizenship. C.L.A.S.P. winners, from left, back row, Chairman Stephanie Bereschik and Principal Brianne Hall, middle row, Ellie Pusateri, Madelynn Dunn, Maddox Watson, Noah Barber and Eli Cochran. (Not pictured, Pre-K student Gabbriella Boyd.) The other students pictured, front row, are art award recipients who are nominated by teachers for a student’s regular attendance, caring behavior, good listening skills, acceptable work habits and exemplary citizenship, Thatcher Coleman, Colton Bowling, Zoey Huston, Dallas Malcomb and Karsyn Wolfe. (Submitted photo)
