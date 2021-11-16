ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Corcoran Students Capture College Photography Honors

gwu.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree students from the Columbian College of Arts and Sciences’ Corcoran School of the Arts & Design won awards at the prestigious College Photographer of the Year competition, showcasing work that included intimate portraits of a Washington, D.C., couple who served a combined 50 years in prison and a series exploring...

gwtoday.gwu.edu

Education
