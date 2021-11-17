ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why ‘Riverdale’ Killed [Spoiler] and Is Leaning Into the Supernatural in Season 6

By Danielle Turchiano
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoiler Alert: Do not read if you have not watched “Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale,” the sixth season premiere of “Riverdale.”. The...

The Riverdale Season 6 Premiere Killed Off A Character Nobody Expected

It’s safe to say that the Season 6 premiere of Riverdale is the weirdest, most unexpected, and most shocking episode that the series has ever aired... and trust me, that’s saying something. The teen drama went full horror to kick of its five-episode “Rivervale” event, and it’s honestly hard to imagine how they’re going to get more surprising than the final moments of the first episode. Spoiler alert: Don’t read ahead if you haven’t seen Riverdale Season 6, Episode 1, “Welcome to Rivervale.” The premiere ended in the death of someone fans never thought the show would kill off, leaving viewers to ponder the seemingly unreal question, “Is Archie really dead?” And if he is, is this just a Rivervale thing, or will it extend to the real Riverdale as well? These answers still unclear, but the episode dropped some clues about his actual fate.
TV SERIES
