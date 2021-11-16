ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60607

bhhschicago.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis rarely available 1 BED/1 BATH condo is in the LITTLE ITALY neighborhood on a charming tree-lined...

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

CTA Bus Crashes Into KFC On Western Avenue On Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Transit Authority bus crashed into a Kentucky Fried Chicken on Western Avenue in the Near West Side’s Tri-Taylor community late Friday. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, a tow truck was at the scene by 10 p.m. to haul away the wrecked bus. At 7:17 p.m., the bus jumped the curb on Western Avenue, plowed over a street sign, and then crashed into the KFC at 1144 S. Western Ave., right off Roosevelt Road. The bus dented the back wall of the KFC, but did not break through. CTA bus plows into a #KFC at Western...
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

951 W Huron Street #401

*SUBLEASE through 4/30 with option to renew* Come view this stunning 2 bed/2 bath unit with tall ceilings and condo quality finishes throughout. This bright unit boasts an updated spacious kitchen, 2 full baths, central air, and laundry in unit, making it an absolute must see. Additionally the bedrooms are very spacious with deep closets and the unit has a balcony - grills okay! Designated rooftop seating exclusively for this unit! Situated minutes away from the Loop, West loop, and River North and public transportation. Heater garage parking available for additional fee. Photos do not do it justice - come see it!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Norwood Park, IL 60631

GREAT PRICE,super location on a quiet cul-de-sac!Spacious and sunny 2bd/1ba apt in a well maintained building.Newer appliances,refinished hardwood floor through-out.Heat,gas,water ,storage and 1 parking space included!!!Laundry room at the premises.Walk to Blue line and Metra.NO barbecue allowed!Credit and background check required.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

100 Prairie Park Drive #611

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath rental at luxury complex Prairie Park! Hardwood floors in main living space, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer and a view of the pond make this a great place to be! Primary bedroom is massive and has a stunning primary en suite complete with a soaker tub, large shower with heavy glass door and double vanity. Plenty of storage space in the walk in closet. Enjoy great southern views on the balcony. The clubhouse has all the amenities you could ask for including an exercise room, indoor pool & jacuzzi, and sauna. One heated parking spot is included in the price!!!!
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed 1 Bath#Uic#Rush Medical Center
bhhschicago.com

655 W Irving Park Road #1513

View, views, views! Your new home at 655 W Irving Park Rd #1513 1 bedroom/1 bathroom features extensive living space with insane views of the city. This 762 sq ft luxury rental is covered in mocha hardwood floors and has a wall of windows that overlook the pool and Wrigley Field. Separate dining area is adjacent to pristine kitchen with breakfast bar. Updated bathroom has jetted tub with slate surround and granite vanity. The spacious bedroom can accommodate a king-sized bed. Generous closet space throughout. Park Place Tower allows convenient access to the lakefront, Wrigley Field, Marovitz golf course, shopping, dining and entertainment. Live life in a full amenity building that provides 24 hour door staff, exercise room, media room and a party room. Amazing outdoor area includes a sundeck with outdoor pool, cabanas, grills and a basketball court. Access to dog park through heated garage. Market and dry cleaners on the first floor complete the conveniences of your new home!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-East Garfield Park, IL 60624

Spacious three bedroom two bath condo unit features an open floor plan, updated kitchen and generous bedrooms sizes with en suite. Central air and in unit laundry hookup. Easy access to public transportation, schools and shopping. $65 credit/background check per adult. No eviction records accepted. 550 or higher credit scores needed. First month's rent, $500 move-in fee plus $100 lease administration fee due at lease signing (No security deposit). 12+ month lease. Screened pets welcome (no aggressive breeds). Tenant pays for gas and electric plus $40 monthly tenant benefit package. Available 12/01/2021 and easy to view. Section 8 applicants are welcome!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Brighton Park, IL 60632

A completely rehabbed 2-bedroom apartment is available for rent. Highlights include central AC and heating, new wood laminate floors throughout, and a new kitchen featuring all stainless steel appliances, a 5-burner range, granite countertops, and a large pantry cabinet. The apartment has its own gas and electric meters, and a postal mailbox. Services include weekly garbage pickup, lawn care, and snow removal. For tenant's convenience and enjoyment: laundry room with newer coin-operated machines, outside patio, and a large fenced yard. Extra storage space is available in the building for a fee. Great location! Close to schools, 2 CTA orange line train stations, large city park, and many businesses and stores, including Home Depot, LA Fitness, Ross, Jewel-Osco, Wendy's, McDonald's, etc.
HOUSE RENT
bhhschicago.com

299 N Dunton Avenue #516

9'Ceilings and a Balcony off the Living Room. Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. Residents are surrounded by a beautiful setting with close proximity to downtown Chicago for a seamless commute to work or a Michigan Avenue Shopping experience. Apartments features include spacious and open layouts, spectacular panoramic views, washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas, large oversized closets, modern color palette, cable ready and available onsite storage. Community Amenities include: blocks from Metra, on site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance, cyber cafe, pet friendly, pet spa, 24 hour fitness center, sundeck, outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, outdoor grills, resident lounge and party rooms, elevator, bike storage, private skybridge with access to parking garage.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-South Lawndale, IL 60623

Newly rehabbed 2nd floor apartment with attic available for rent, it is duplexed up to attic, includes a 2 car garage, features Granite counter tops, SS appliances, new floors, new windows, Newly painted, property very close to shops and restaurants . Property is very clean and well maintained by landlord. Preferably looking for someone with no pets. Bring your clients this listing will not last.
LAWNDALE, IL
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-North Center, IL 60618

This is a 3 bedroom short term rental through June of 2022. It is a very clean unit in a beautiful neighborhood. Bell school and St. Bens as well as Lane Tech High School are all very close. There are separate washer and dryers in the basement for each apartment!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Humboldt Park, IL 60651

Available December 1 or sooner is this Classic Vintage 3 Bedroom, Freshly Painted Apartment in Humboldt Park! A Minute Walk From the Park, This Unit Features Hardwood Floors Throughout; Large Living Area Perfect for Dining, Extra Living and/or Office Space; Soaking Tub and Stand-Up Shower; Private Deck off Kitchen; Central A/C and Heat; Bright Natural & Artificial Light Fills the Home; Coin Shared Laundry in Basement and Large Common Outdoor Patio for Entertaining. Pets Determined on a Case by Case Basis. Street Parking Only. No Dishwasher. 3rd Bedroom Does not Have a Closet. One Month Security Deposit.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Jefferson Park, IL 60630

AVAILABLE NOW! Located in the desirable Jefferson Park, this spacious 1 bed/1 bath garden unit. Basement has coin washer and free dryer as well as bike storage. Walk to metra and blue line or easy access to 90/94. $32 bundled service fee in addition to rent. Pet Friendly and available now!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Greater Grand Crossing, IL 60637

Amazing New Development! Be the first to live in this completely redesigned 4 bedroom luxury unit. Features include hardwood flooring, generous bedroom sizes, finely tiled bath, recessed and fine fixture lighting, central air conditioning, ceiling fan and a high efficiency heating system. New modern kitchen with 42" soft-close white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, backsplash, double sinks, island with seating and an all stainless steel appliance package. Dining room, laundry and gated yard space. Easy access to public transportation, parks and shopping. Minimum $5,400 per month in household income with no evictions and good payment history required. $65 per adult 18+ to apply. Section 8 applicants are welcome!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

420 W Aldine Avenue #530

Extra large bright STUDIO unit in a mid-Rise elevator building located in the heart of vibrant & trendy East Lakeview. Beautiful updated kitchen and bath. Kitchen has a nice eat-in area. Lots of closet space for storage. Just steps from the from the lakefront, restaurants and night life. Heat and gas are included. Parking is available on site for an extra fee.
REAL ESTATE
Curbed

A Particularly Eccentric Upper West Side Apartment Building

This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. It isn’t readily apparent that the entirety of the Master Building, an imposing 28-story Art Deco skyscraper on Riverside Drive, was built with a single person in mind, though there are subtle signs: the 25-foot stupa on top, shaped like a stair-stepped pyramid; the cornerstone, inscribed with a circle and three dots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Crain's New York Business

DSW vacating Upper West Side location

A DSW Shoe Warehouse on the Upper West Side is abandoning the 30,000-square-foot store it rents from the Zabar family, the owners of the iconic Jewish grocery store Zabar’s. The two-story building at 2220 Broadway was the shoe retailer’s third Manhattan location when it opened in July 2012; the chain continues to operate locations at Union Square and Herald Square. The uptown location will become vacant in February 2022, according to marketing materials.
MANHATTAN, NY
bhhschicago.com

2509 W 111th Street #2

Conveniently nestled in the Morgan Park area, this unit is waiting for You! One bedroom, one bath with New flooring and New stainless steel appliances. Also additional storage, rear parking with heat and water included. Shopping nearby, and plenty of restaurants within walking distance. Unit on the first Floor!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1415 Gunderson Avenue

Beautifully updated single family home in Berwyn! This 4 bed/2 Bath home features a full/finished basement and 2 car garage. The home sits on a extra wide lot with great outdoor space. Walking distance to nearby schools, transportation, restaurants, pharmacies, etc. Make an appointment today!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1101 S State Street #2301

Perfect South Loop one bedroom. High floor away from the street and train noise with great northern and lake views! Large kitchen with tons of counter space. Newer dishwasher and washer/dryer. Fabulous outdoor pool and No Pets! This building is close to everything - transportation, grocery stores, restaurants, bars, parks, and the lake! Garage space add $150.00 All utilities included in rent, tenant pays electric.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1541 Millbrook Drive #1541

Newly updated and ready for new tenants! This 1ST FLOOR RANCH townhome is niceley upgraded w/cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, new flooring and fresh paint! Open concept living area with a gas fireplace in the living rooom and access to the private patio along with a separate dining area and open kitchen help to make this the perfect layout! A large master suite with with plenty of light/windows, walk-in closet and deluxe bathroom featuring dual sinks, soaking tub and separate standing shower give you the perfect place to retreat and rechage. A 2nd bedroom with access to the 2nd full bath, large laundry room and 2-car garage round out this perfect ranch! Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment! Credit & Background Check Required - No Pets - Non Smoking Unit.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy