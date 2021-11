Ransomware is back in the spotlight – putting businesses, governments, critical infrastructure, and even human lives at risk. It has broken out of the cybersecurity space and grabbed the attention of mainstream media, while also landing on the desks of some of the world’s highest ranking government officials. With so many high-profile stories on ransomware hitting the news cycle, organizations want to know two things: How exactly do threat actors get into the network, and what can be done to stop them?

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO