Want to know the Our Kind of People season 1 episode 8 return date at Fox, or other updates on what’s ahead?. The first thing we should note here comes from the world of rather-awkward scheduling: Even though there is a new episode of The Resident on the network next week, the same can’t be said for the Yaya DaCosta series. Instead, we’re going to be left waiting until Tuesday, November 30 to see more of what’s next. There aren’t that many episodes left before the finale, so is this just Fox’s way of making the story linger a little bit? You can argue that.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO