Gold and silver see profit-taking as USDX surges

By Authors
 8 days ago

New York (Nov 16) Gold prices are moderately lower in midday dealings Tuesday, after hitting a five-month high overnight. Silver pushed to a three-month high and also backed off. Both precious metals saw some routine profit-taking from the shorter-term futures traders, following recent good gains. A rally in the U.S. dollar...

Alice Blue witnesses surge in Gold Trading

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alice Blue has seen a significant increase in Gold Trade among its investors in the last three months. Over 15% of its overall customer base have been actively investing and trading in Gold Futures and Gold ETF's (Exchange Traded Funds). This has been primarily been influenced by the steady increase in Gold prices in the Country and its high liquidity.
Gold hit hard by profit taking as Fed Chair Powell stays

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver futures are sharply down in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold notching...
Gold, silver frustrations mount

Once again, gold, silver and platinum appear to be under pressure. The trend remains up, but the trading action has been miserable. This is always the type of action that creates traders to do the wrong thing because they become emotional. If you remember the movie Trading Places, the Dukes...
Gold books sharpest daily drop in over 3 months, settles at over 2-week low, as Treasury yields and dollar pop

Gold futures on Monday skidded lower, suffering the steepest daily decline in more than three months, as a rally in yields and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar buffeted precious metals. December gold ended down $45.30, or 2.4%, to settle at $1,806.30 an ounce. The yellow metal booked a third straight decline, matching the longest such skid since the period ended Oct. 11. and finished at the lowest point since Nov. 4. Trading for the precious metal came as the dollar, as measured by the U.S. ICE Dollar Index DXY , was up less than 0.5%, hanging near the loftiest level since the summer of 2020. On top of that, the 10-year Treasury note yield was up around 1.62%, compared with a Friday afternoon level at 1.535%. Those moves came as the White House announced that Biden has nominated Jerome Powell to another four-year term as Fed Chairman, and has decided to nominate Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to serve as the central bank's vice chairwoman.
Gold and silver getting hammered this week; bulls need to step up

New York (Nov 23) Gold and silver prices are again solidly lower in midday U.S. trading Tuesday. Follow-through selling is featured after strong losses posted Monday. The bulls are fading fast and need to step up and show fresh power very soon to avoid serious near-term technical damage being inflicted and to revive their price uptrends on the daily bar charts. December gold was last down $21.90 at $1,784.40 and December comex silver was last down $0.902 at $23.395 an ounce.
Gold and silver see follow-through price pressure; uptrends in jeopardy

New York (Nov 23) Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, on follow-through selling pressure from strong losses posted Monday. The bulls are fading fast and need to step up and show fresh power very soon to avoid serious near-term technical damage being inflicted and to keep their price uptrends on the daily bar charts alive. December gold was last down $16.70 at $1,789.30 and December Comex silver was last down $0.79 at $23.51 an ounce.
Why The Gold Price Crashed Yesterday

Re-nomination of current Federal Reserve chairman Powell for a second term implies policy continuity. Inability to trade over $1850. US dollar Index continues to rise. Crude oil trades with a softer bias. Inflation expectation is softening before Christmas. Resurgence of coronavirus in Europe and imposed lockdown implies that European central...
Gold And Silver Could Retest Lows

Metals are in sharp sell-off as the US dollar turns higher with yields following Biden's decision to renominate Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chairman. Gold underwent a sell-off through the $1830 level, where broken trendline support suggests that the market is in impulsive decline. Gold is a trading lover from...
Wall Street And A Strange Dollar

So far, at least, increasing inflation does not in the least seem to be of a ‘transitory’ nature. In fact, it could be speeding up. Also so far, there is no noticeable decrease in the printing of dollars. The number of Covid-19 cases is declining, even more so in the south, but the threat of the virus still has Americans nervous and subject to many regulations from state to state, which means the economic recovery is sluggish. So why has the dollar been so strong since the double bottom at the end of May?
The Slippery Slope Of The USDX: Will It Drag Gold Down?

In Wednesday’s analysis, I focused on the specific situation in the currency market and its impact on the gold price. I told you that the USD Index was probably forming a short-term top, while the Euro Index was forming a short-term low. But I also wrote that despite their usual link, this time, the decline in the USDX could actually make the gold price move lower, not higher. And that’s exactly what we saw Thursday. Specifically, I wrote the following:
PSLV And Silver-Gold Trade

Precious metals have become appealing as an effective hedging with equity valuation near historical record high and treasury rate near a record low. Now is an interesting and challenging time for investors. Equity valuation is near historical record high, treasury rate is near a record low, and inflation is surging. Under such uncertain times, precious metals has become appealing as an effective tool for hedging and capital preservation. The Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) offers a good avenue for ordinary investors to own silver - i.e., own physical silver instead of "paper silver". You can certainly trade PSLV conveniently like any other closed-end fund. Or you can request physical silver when you so want. This is the unique aspect of this fund - you could covert your shares of the PSLV trust into the corresponding physical silver bars when you want.
Mild downside price corrections in gold, silver Thursday

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are slightly lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, on normal corrective...
Gold price needs to consolidate as sentiment falls among Wall Street analysts

New York (Nov 19) Although many Wall Street analysts expect gold prices to remain above their breakout levels, sentiment has fallen from last week as the precious metal is likely to consolidate in the near term. The gold prices didn't see much follow-through following the previous week's breakout rally. However,...
Gold, silver and platinum find new levels

As gold, silver and platinum prepare for the next big move higher, they now find themselves consolidating. The bullish action shows us this consolidation at higher levels than before. The set up is bullish but this pattern can last a few days before the next leg higher. This is a...
