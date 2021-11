Just in time for the holidays if you hurry ... a spectacular modified A-frame located in the highly coveted Moonridge neighborhood of beautiful Big Bear! This home has everything you're looking for - including a generous flat lot with loads of parking and plenty of yard space to frolic in. An ample front deck sets the scene for summer BBQ's, winter snowman making and gorgeous sunset gazing. One of the amazing features this property exhibits - is its flexible floorplan and setup ... with multiple entrances and layouts, depending on your individual preference and needs. I DARE YOU to not fall in love with the charming open concept and windows that go for days! The entire property has been given a fresh update and sparkles from top to bottom. There are 2 main floor bedrooms - both include access to an outside deck for those nights when stargazing is a must! There is also 2 full bathrooms on the main floor and both have been pleasantly updated with new flooring, countertops, paint and fresh accents. The loft makes up the 3rd bedroom and is absolutely fantastic -- featuring a bird's-eye view of this adorable home and the expansive surrounding mountains. The entire property has been freshly painted, had new flooring installed, new appliances and a multitude of other improvements ... all that's left is for you to move in and start mountain living. With a generous flat lot, there is plenty of parking and even features a nice sized shed to help with storage needs. This home would be perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a magnificent home in the enchanting mountain community of Big Bear - come see this home today!

BIG BEAR, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO