Gold price technical analysis

By Authors
gold-eagle.com
 8 days ago

New York (Nov 16) Looking at the gold technicals the price has made another push higher but we are pretty far away from the next major level. The price has been on a tear since the market found the narrative that the rise in the 10-year vs inflation highlighted the fact...

www.gold-eagle.com

gold-eagle.com

Gold and silver see follow-through price pressure; uptrends in jeopardy

New York (Nov 23) Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, on follow-through selling pressure from strong losses posted Monday. The bulls are fading fast and need to step up and show fresh power very soon to avoid serious near-term technical damage being inflicted and to keep their price uptrends on the daily bar charts alive. December gold was last down $16.70 at $1,789.30 and December Comex silver was last down $0.79 at $23.51 an ounce.
gold-eagle.com

Why The Gold Price Crashed Yesterday

Re-nomination of current Federal Reserve chairman Powell for a second term implies policy continuity. Inability to trade over $1850. US dollar Index continues to rise. Crude oil trades with a softer bias. Inflation expectation is softening before Christmas. Resurgence of coronavirus in Europe and imposed lockdown implies that European central...
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After completing another descending structure at 1.1230, EURUSD is expected to correct towards 1.1277. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to reach 1.1195 and then start another correction with the target at 1.1350. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. After finishing the descending wave at 1.3396,...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MarketWatch

Gold books sharpest daily drop in over 3 months, settles at over 2-week low, as Treasury yields and dollar pop

Gold futures on Monday skidded lower, suffering the steepest daily decline in more than three months, as a rally in yields and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar buffeted precious metals. December gold ended down $45.30, or 2.4%, to settle at $1,806.30 an ounce. The yellow metal booked a third straight decline, matching the longest such skid since the period ended Oct. 11. and finished at the lowest point since Nov. 4. Trading for the precious metal came as the dollar, as measured by the U.S. ICE Dollar Index DXY , was up less than 0.5%, hanging near the loftiest level since the summer of 2020. On top of that, the 10-year Treasury note yield was up around 1.62%, compared with a Friday afternoon level at 1.535%. Those moves came as the White House announced that Biden has nominated Jerome Powell to another four-year term as Fed Chairman, and has decided to nominate Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to serve as the central bank's vice chairwoman.
koamnewsnow.com

Is the Stock Market Going to Crash Again?

The market will crash again. That is inevitable. The only real question is when will it happen?. Let’s be clear: there are lots of reasons to believe the market could crash soon. Skyrocketing inflation , stretched valuations , and a critical labor shortage each could pose risks to the market on their own. Put them all together in a situation like we have today, and the danger certainly seems to multiply.
gold-eagle.com

Gold price hit hard by profit taking as Fed Chair Powell stays

New York (Nov 22) Gold and silver futures are sharply down in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold notching a two-week low. The metals’ prices were under pressure overnight and then selling pressure accelerated when it reported early this morning that President Biden plans to keep Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for another term. December gold was last down $41.10 at $1,810.40 and December Comex silver was last down $0.421 at $24.36 an ounce.
gold-eagle.com

Gold sees price pressure on more profit taking

New York (Nov 22) Gold prices are moderately lower in early U.S. trading Friday, on some more profit-taking from the shorter-term futures traders, following recent gains. The recent big sell off in the crude oil market and the strong U.S. dollar index are also negatives for the metals markets. December gold was last down $9.50 at $1,842.10 and December Comex silver was last down $0.001 at $24.78 an ounce.
gold-eagle.com

Gold Stocks’ November Top – WARNING

In today’s video, I’m talking about the recent performance of gold stock prices (GDX ETF) - and I’m providing my forecast for the gold stock prices in the following weeks. And as I outlined last week – the outlook is bearish. Thank you for watching today’s free analysis. Please note...
gold-eagle.com

Forecast: Gold Prices Consolidating Before Final Run Higher

Last week's action saw Gold forming its high in Tuesday's session, here doing so with the tag of the 1879.50 figure. From there, the metal turned weaker into late-week, here dropping down to a Friday low of 1844.20 - before bouncing just slightly off the same into the daily/weekly close.
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops under $1850 following hawkish Fed commentary

Spot gold has slipped in recent trade amid a risk in short-end yields prompted by hawkish Fed speak. XAU/USD broke out to fresh two-week lows under $1850. Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have come under pressure in recent trade having broken below key support and amid a rise in short-end US yields. Prices, which shot up last week amid demand for inflation protection in wake of a much hotter than expected US inflation report, had been consolidating within a pennant structure. However, on Friday, spot gold broke to the south of this pennant, triggering a bout of technical selling that even pushed XAU/USD prices below last week’s lows at $1850. Having carved out fresh weekly lows around $1844, prices are now consolidating just to the south of the $1850 mark. Gold bears may now target a move down to the next key area of resistance around $1833.
gold-eagle.com

Gold has gained over $100 in November but now has entered a period of price consolidation

New York (Nov 19) Since November 11 gold began to consolidate after completing the current leg of the most recent rally that began on November 4. The rally started one day after the conclusion of the November FOMC meeting. They announced that they would begin to taper their $120 billion asset accumulation later in the month. They announced that they would have a monthly reduction totaling $15 billion and continue the reduction until they are at a net-zero. Concurrently they indicated in unison with the ECB and Bank of England to keep interest rates extremely accommodative.
gold-eagle.com

Gold price needs to consolidate as sentiment falls among Wall Street analysts

New York (Nov 19) Although many Wall Street analysts expect gold prices to remain above their breakout levels, sentiment has fallen from last week as the precious metal is likely to consolidate in the near term. The gold prices didn't see much follow-through following the previous week's breakout rally. However,...
gold-eagle.com

GOLD-O-MANIA Is Coming

The buoyancy of markets in recent years has lulled central bank heads into a false conviction that they had saved the world after the 2006-9 Great Financial Crisis. But central bankers continue to navigate like drunken sailors between the evil forces of Scylla and Charybdis as in Homer’s Odyssey. Few...
