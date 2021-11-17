ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dopesick's Kaitlyn Dever Talks Betsy's Crushing Fate and That Phone Call

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Episode 7 of Dopesick. Read at your own risk. One of the most poignant...

From creator Danny Strong and inspired by the best-selling book of the same name, the limited Hulu series Dopesick delves into how Purdue Pharma created the worst drug epidemic in American history when they pushed their opioid while lying about how addictive it truly is. Threading stories about Big Pharma, a small mining community, and the DEA, the villains become clear while the ordinary people try to struggle through each day just to make it to the next.
