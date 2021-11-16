ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InStyle Awards: Melissa McCarthy Tears Up on the Red Carpet, Amanda Gorman Recites Poem to Simon Biles

By Marc Malkin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelissa McCarthy says Monday night’s InStyle Awards at the Getty Center was her first big public outing since the onset of...

HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Rocks Cutout Dress At 2021 InStyle Awards

While walking the red carpet at the InStyle Awards on Nov. 15, Simone Biles looked incredible in her cutout dress, which featured a thigh-high leg slit. Simone Biles looked absolutely stunning at the 2021 InStyle Awards, which took place at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 15. The Olympic gymnast wore a black dress, which featured a thigh-high slit up one side. The ensemble had side cutouts and straps that were held together by bows on Simone’s shoulders. She completed the look with open-toed, mint green heels, and wore her hair parted down the middle and styled in long braids.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon Joins The Red Carpet Sparkle Trend at 2021 InStyle Awards

Sequins and sparkles are the new red carpet go-to and Reese Witherspoon certainly got the memo. The star stole the show at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California.   The “Little Fires Everywhere” star glimmered down the red carpet in a deep navy blue gown. The dress’ silhouette boasted a criss-cross neckline and a slit that ran down her leg. The frock’s dark color was given some levity with its shimmering exterior. The “The Morning Show” star let the dress speak for itself and so kept it simple with accessories. She wore a pair of earrings with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Simone Biles Goes Green in Cutout Gown and Minty Louboutin Sandals at 2021 InStyle Awards

Simone Biles brought a refreshing take to the cutout trend at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The Olympic athlete hit the red carpet in a flowing dark green gown by Aliette. The style featured a flowing skirt and allover ruched draping details. The textured number also included bows with long ends accenting two straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Biles added an elegant touch to her ensemble with Mateo New York drop earrings and a dark green Judith Lieber clutch. For shoes, Biles created a two-tone look with mint green sandals. The Christian Louboutin style featured thin ankle and toe straps in shiny leather. The style added a bold pop of color to the “Courage to Soar” author’s outfit, while elevating her gown’s formal dress code with a modern twist. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Zoë Kravitz is Regally Red in Hooded Gown and Hidden Heels at 2021 InStyle Awards

Zoë Kravitz brought regally dramatic energy to the red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The “High Fidelity” star hit the red carpet in a glittering red gown. The asymmetric-sleeved number featured a long flowing silhouette, which draped to create a low-rise hood around Kravitz’s face. Though the design of the garment was simple, its dazzling texture and bold color elevated it to become dramatic and glamorous. Kravitz accessorized with a coordinating red clutch and small drop earrings. Though her heels weren’t visible, the forthcoming “The Batman” actress likely wore one of her go-to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Melissa McCarthy Brought the Celeb Favorite Monochrome Trend to the InStyle Awards in a Matching Set and Sleek Satin Pumps

Melissa McCarthy brought the celebrity favorite monochrome trend to the red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The “Nine Perfect Strangers” actress wore a matching set that featured a flowy oversized shirt and fitted pants. The top boasted pleats that ran down the front as well as a slight ruffle finish at the seams and on the sleaves. The neckline was cut into a v-neck shape with a ribbon connecting it together. She accessorized with a small top handle clutch bag with a metal clasp and more gold detail at the sides. For footwear, McCarthy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Nicole Kidman, Simone Biles and More Bold Stars at the 2021 InStyle Awards

The 2021 InStyle Awards brought out a range of stars on the red carpet to honor the achievements of individuals in fields like fashion, beauty and culture. This weekend, celebrities and public figures gathered to celebrate their accomplishments at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. Those in attendance brought out bold and glamorous attire for the occasion. Stars like Kate Hudson and Nicole Kidman donned fully sequined gowns or dresses for the occasion. Others, like June Smollett, Phoebe Dynevor and Jane Levy, opted for tonal dresses or jumpsuits composed of dark or vibrant lace and silks. Still, there were also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

Amanda Gorman Honors Simone Biles With Original Poem, “The Greatest”

Biles was recently announced as a cover star for ESSENCE’s November/December issue. On November 15th, Amanda Gorman presented Simone Biles with the Original award during the InStyle Awards ceremony at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, CA. Gorman penned an original poem entitled “The Greatest”, to honor Simone Biles’ achievements in and outside of gymnastics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
995qyk.com

2021 CMA Awards: Ranking the Worst to Best Red Carpet Looks

Tonight at the 55th annual CMA Awards, the stars showed out on the red carpet for country music’s biggest night. There was a fair share of disasters, as most red carpets have, but there were some great hits tonight! See below who dressed the best and who should’ve taken a second look in the mirror before stepping out the door.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

These Were The Most Dazzling Looks On The CFDA Awards Red Carpet

At yesterday's CFDA Awards, it's fair to say the stars brought it, providing one of the most interesting (and fun!) red carpet line-ups of 2021. First up, the shades. Drew Barrymore in yellow! Zendaya in scarlet! Emily Blunt in tangerine! It was a bold parade of bright colours (see also, Meghan Markle at last night's Salute to Freedom Gala) that was a shot in the arm to all the fashion people still wearing top-to-toe black. Having said that, there were several cases made for wearing exactly that - and very convincing they were, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
siouxlandproud.com

WATCH: Live on the Red Carpet at the CMA Awards

NASHVILLE (ABC News) — The biggest stars in country music will appear at the 2021 CMA Awards Wednesday night. Luke Bryan is hosting the highly-anticipated award show, which kicks off at 7 p.m. CT live on KCAU 9, from Nashville, Tennessee’s, Bridgestone Arena. In order to attend, audience members have...
NASHVILLE, TN
