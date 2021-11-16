LeVar Burton to Host ‘Trivial Pursuit’ Game Show in Development at eOne

The Weeknd‘s music industry drama The Idol has officially been given the green light by HBO for a full series order. The story follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic club owner who also leads a secret cult. The six-episode series was co-created by The Weeknd with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and nightlife entrepreneur Reza Fahim. Amy Seimetz (Atlanta) will direct all six episodes. In addition to the previously announced Lily Rose-Depp, eight new actors have now been added to the cast, including Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), Melanie Liburd (Power Book II: Ghost), Steve Zissis (Togetherness), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Showgirls), Nico Hiraga (Moxie), Anne Heche (The Brave), TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and singer-songwriter Troye Sivan (Boy Erased). Son, Zissis, and Sivan are set to appear in series regular roles alongside The Weeknd and Rose-Depp, while the other five are recurring.
