With just 10 days to go before Adele drops her anticipated fourth album, 30, one of the tracks from the collection made its debut in a new holiday ad from Amazon on Sunday. The spot features the swelling ballad "Hold On" playing in the background as the soundtrack to a story of a lonely college student whose day is brightened when a neighbor lights up her holiday season with a thoughtful gift.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO