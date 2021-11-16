ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeVar Burton to Host Trivial Pursuit Game Show in the Works

By Dave Nemetz
 8 days ago

That Jeopardy! hosting gig may not have worked out, but LeVar Burton just found another way to ask people trivia...

HBO Picks Up The Weeknd’s Drama ‘The Idol’ For Full Series, Adds 8 To Cast

The Weeknd‘s music industry drama The Idol has officially been given the green light by HBO for a full series order. The story follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic club owner who also leads a secret cult. The six-episode series was co-created by The Weeknd with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and nightlife entrepreneur Reza Fahim. Amy Seimetz (Atlanta) will direct all six episodes. In addition to the previously announced Lily Rose-Depp, eight new actors have now been added to the cast, including Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), Melanie Liburd (Power Book II: Ghost), Steve Zissis (Togetherness), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Showgirls), Nico Hiraga (Moxie), Anne Heche (The Brave), TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and singer-songwriter Troye Sivan (Boy Erased). Son, Zissis, and Sivan are set to appear in series regular roles alongside The Weeknd and Rose-Depp, while the other five are recurring.
TV & VIDEOS
Colton Underwood Shares Touching Meaning Behind Coming Out Colton Promo Pic

Colton Underwood's new series announcement comes with a very special reveal. The Bachelor star—who came out in April—shared the release date for his Netflix docuseries, Coming Out Colton, and the special meaning behind the promo photo released on Nov. 23. "This image was captured moments after I came out to my dad, which was one of the most meaningful parts of my coming out journey," the 29-year-old said. "I'm looking forward to sharing more of my story with you including the lessons I've been learning along the way. Coming Out Colton premieres on Netflix December 3rd." The former NFL star came out in April, during an interview with Robin Roberts on Good...
NFL
The Best Movies And TV Shows Leaving Netflix In December 2021

Out with the old and in with the new. As streaming service chess continues, Netflix is shuffling a couple dozen more titles off the service in December, meaning it's time to cram them all into a binge. This crop of movies and TV shows is particularly strong, meaning we'll have to wave goodbye to a few classics and nostalgic faves.
TV SHOWS
Hawkeye Stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld Preview Clint and Kate's 'Cathartic' Adventure

Hawkeye‘s eponymous hero will go from Avenger to reluctant mentor in the upcoming six-part series, which arrives with a double-episode premiere this Wednesday on Disney+. Set about two years after Avengers: Endgame, the series centers on Clint Barton, who visits New York City and is determined to make it back to his family in time for Christmas. That may prove difficult when his checkered past comes back to haunt him, leading the Marvel hero to team up with his biggest fan: Kate Bishop.
CELEBRITIES
Mairghread Scott

Mairghread Scott is known for her work on Guardians of the Galaxy (2015), Transformers Prime (2010) and Ultimate Spider-Man (2012). See full bio ». - Happy Napgus, Pompompurin (2021) ... (written by) - My Melody's Wish (2021) ... (written by) - Dynamic Derby (2021) ... (written by) - Speedy Sweets...
TV & VIDEOS
Ahsoka Mastermind Dave Filoni Offers An Update On The New Disney+ Series

Even before her first live-action appearance in "The Mandalorian," the very vocal fanbase that sprung up around Ahsoka stood as proof of how well Dave Filoni shepherded the character throughout her appearances in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and eventually in "Star Wars Rebels." Initially met with a less-than-enthusiastic reception by both fans and critics, the character soon turned into a fan-favorite who inspired constant online campaigns for her to cross over into the larger "Star Wars" universe. Viewers finally got their wish in season 2 of "The Mandalorian," as popular fancast Rosario Dawson officially stepped into the live-action role after voice actor Ashley Eckstein...
TV & VIDEOS
Animation Writers Hope to Close Pay Gap With Their Live-Action Counterparts

The Animation Guild is gearing up for its contract negotiations next week, with animation writers looking to see a significant boost in pay as part of their new deal with studios. Animation writers are organized under the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, and have long been paid much less...
TV & VIDEOS
Okieriete Onaodowan Joins Jack Ryan, Following Sudden Exit From Station 19

Station 19‘s loss is Jack Ryan‘s gain. Okieriete Onaodowan, who recently wrapped his five-season run as Dean Miller on the ABC firefighter drama, is joining Prime Video’s Tom Clancy thriller in its fourth season as a new series regular, our sister site Deadline reports. All we know about Onaodowan’s character...
TV & VIDEOS
Encanto Star Stephanie Beatriz On The Most Challenging Part Of Singing A Lin-Manuel Miranda Song [Exclusive]

Disney's latest animated musical is the sweet story of an extraordinary family called The Madrigals who live hidden in the Colombian mountains in a magical place called the Encanto. The magic of the area has given every child an unique gift, that is, everyone except Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz). All of that changes, however, when Mirabel discovers the magic of her home is in danger and the "ordinary" Mirabel may be the family and the land's last hope. Directed by Byron Howard, Jared Bush (co-director "Zootopia"), and Charise Castro Smith ("The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez"), "Encanto"...
MUSIC
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Clayton Echard Gets His Bachelor Edit and Michelle Young Picks Her Final Four

Spoiler Alert: Do not read if you have not watched the Nov. 23 episode of “The Bachelorette.”. Titular Bachelorette Michelle Young cut her line of suitors in half on the Nov. 23 episode of the ABC reality dating show. Leading up to hometowns, Michelle hosted dates in her own city and was joined by a handful of her fifth-grade students. The four kids were put in charge of the week, responsible for planning the dates and selecting her men, which was a pool of eight narrowed down to the final four by the end of the two hours.
TV & VIDEOS
Meet the Documentary Masterminds Behind Non-Fiction Hits ‘Becoming Cousteau,’ ‘Fauci,’ and More

When two veteran New York filmmakers — married producer-financier Dan Cogan and producer-director Liz Garbus — launched Story Syndicate in 2019, Cogan transitioned from daily management of Impact Partners (Oscar-winning “Icarus” and “The Cove”) to join forces with Garbus (Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated “What Happened Miss Simone?”) with one big idea in mind: to create a Brooklyn headquarters for multiple filmmakers to create documentary series, features, shorts, and podcasts.
TV & VIDEOS
Upcoming Samuel L. Jackson Movies To Keep On Your Radar

(Welcome to On Your Radar, a series where we take a look at what's next for the biggest actors and filmmakers, and why you should be excited...or not.)With one glance at his IMDb page, it's easy to see why Samuel L. Jackson is one of the highest-grossing actors of the modern era. The Oscar-nominated actor has nearly 200 credits to his name, so it's easy to assume that he's one of those guys who will take any role as long as it provides a reliable paycheck. But while stars like Bruce Willis have all but disappeared to Eastern Europe to churn out direct-to-video trash, Jackson...
MOVIES
‘Vera Dreams of the Sea’ Review: Compelling, Thrillerish Tale of Later-Life Liberation in an Oppressive Society

Dreaming of the sea takes on weightier significance when the dreamer lives in a landlocked country. It’s not just an idle fantasy of beach holidays and salt-rimmed cocktails — though Vera (Teuta Ajdini Jegeni) would like that too — but as Kaltrina Krasniqi’s taut, sorrowful narrative feature debut “Vera Dreams of the Sea” proves, the vision of a vast blue expanse stretching out to a far horizon can also become tacitly political for a widow who suddenly feels the weight of Kosovan patriarchy bearing down on her already burdened shoulders.
MOVIES
Santa Inc. Trailer: Seth Rogen And Sarah Silverman Star And Folks Are Gonna Be Maaaad

The War on Christmas* is starting early this year, folks! Giant letters blasting "From the Creators of 'Sausage Party'" cover the screen, as if Santa dropping F-bombs and elves flashing green tiddies wasn't enough of a giveaway that this is not your typical Christmas show. HBO Max recently released the trailer for their raunchy new stop-motion holiday series, "Santa Inc." starring Seth Rogen as the big man himself, and Sarah Silverman as an elf named Candy Smalls with big dreams of becoming the first woman Santa Claus.
TV & VIDEOS
Find Out Which Law & Order Alum Is Returning to the Revival

Guess who is picking up their badge and gun again? Anthony Anderson. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, E! News learned that the Black-ish actor is returning to Law & Order for its 2022 revival. For those who need a refresher, Anderson starred as Det. Kevin Bernard on the crime procedural between seasons 18 to 20, which was Law & Order's last season before its recent reboot. The Emmy-nominated actor is the first cast member from the show's original run to return to the Dick Wolf–created series, which will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24 on NBC. We're thrilled to learn of Anderson's return to Law & Order, as it falls around his...
TV SERIES
The 2022 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

Drumroll please! With the new year nearly upon us, it's officially almost time for the 2022 Grammy Awards—but first, the nominations needed to be revealed. Nate Bargatze, Jon Batiste, BTS, H.E.R., Gayle King, Måneskin, Tayla Parx and Carly Pearce all had the honor of helping to announce the star-studded list of nominees during a livestream on Tuesday, Nov. 23. From Cardi B to AC/DC, rest assured many of your favorite performers are in the running for a golden statue come January. Even former President Barack Obama earned another Grammy nomination this year. Judging by the biggest hits of 2021, it should come as no surprise that hitmakers like Taylor...
CELEBRITIES
Laida Lertxundi Introduces Her Film "Autofiction"

Laida Lertxundi's Autofiction is showing exclusively on Mubi starting November 22, 2021 in most countries in the series Brief Encounters, as well as part of the series Landscape Plus: The Films of Laida Lertxundi.That Seasoni was folded like a pollo desplumado (featherless chicken) recovering from a shocking and unintelligible birthing experience. I got a phone call asking if I’d like to come to New Zealand to be an artist-in-residence at the University of Auckland and work on a film, all expenses paid. Yes was my resounding answer.I was living in Los Angeles. After many years as a single artist, teaching part-time with the freedom to make my work, a new reality was now setting in. It was the Trump era. Medical aid, already meager under Obamacare, was eroding. Rent prices were now New York prices, and it was impossible to afford renting a studio in addition to a home.
MOVIES
Olivier Assayas’ ‘Irma Vep’ HBO Series Adds Eight New Cast Members

HBO’s “Irma Vep” has added eight new cast members to play featured roles alongside series star Alicia Vikander. Vincent Macaigne, Jeanne Balibar, Lars Eidinger, Vincent Lacoste, Hippolyte Girardot, Alex Descas, Nora Hamzawi and Antoine Reinartz have joined the series. “Irma Vep” stars Vikander as Mira, an American movie star who...
TV SERIES

