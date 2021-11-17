The Flash's Grant Gustin Breaks Down 'Armageddon' Warning, How Barry Will Come to Think 'Maybe This Is Possible'

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and the Flash is gonna need a lot of help. Good thing Barry Allen has a whole Arrowverse to pull from when Season 8 kicks off with a five-part event titled “Armageddon.” The Scarlet Speedster and wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), face their greatest challenge to date when a psychic alien known as Despero (Tony Curran) arrives in Central City. “I won’t say exactly why he’s there, but he’s got an agenda that sets the whole thing off,” previews The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, who has lined up a who’s who of The CW’s superhero shows past and present to lend a hand (below). “These characters were specifically chosen for a reason that actually applies to the story,” he adds, noting that guests won’t just be thrown together for fight sequences. “[They] have really meaty scenes.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO