The Flash's Grant Gustin Breaks Down 'Armageddon' Warning, How Barry Will Come to Think 'Maybe This Is Possible'

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Armageddon Part 3," the third episode of The Flash's upcoming eighth season and the middle chapter in what amounts to the 2021 Arrowverse crossover. While series have been unable to trade characters around in 2020 or 2021 as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, The Flash figured out a way around that, bringing in characters from DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Arrow, and Supergirl after their times on those shows were over. Batwoman star Javicia Leslie also appears, but that's one person, not a whole event's worth, who has to answer to two different sets of safety screenings.
