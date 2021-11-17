ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flash's Grant Gustin Breaks Down 'Armageddon' Warning, How Barry Will Come to Think 'Maybe This Is Possible'

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 4 days ago

The following contains spoilers from The Flash‘s Season 8 premiere. The Flash returned for Season 8 this Tuesday night, and the...

The Flash “Armageddon, Part 2” Description: Guest Starring Black Lightning!

The CW has released an official description for “Armageddon, Part 2” which is the second part of The Flash: Armageddon multi-part series kicking off Season 8! The episode airs on November 23 and guest stars include Cress Williams as Black Lightning! You can find the description with some spoilers below.
The Flash “Armageddon: Part 1” Photos Are Here!

The Flash Season 8 arrives November 16 with Part 1 of a five-episode story called “Armageddon” and The CW has now released photos from the first chapter which features a guest appearance by Brandon Routh!. The new photos can be found below and a description for “Armageddon: Part 1” can...
The Flash - Episode 8.02 - Armageddon, Part 2 - Press Release

"Armageddon, Part 2" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV- PG, V) (HDTV) THE FLASH SEEKS HELP FROM BLACK LIGHTNING - Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns The Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#802). Original airdate 11/23/2021.
The Flash: Armageddon Part 3 Synopsis Goes Full-On Arrowverse Crossover

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Armageddon Part 3," the third episode of The Flash's upcoming eighth season and the middle chapter in what amounts to the 2021 Arrowverse crossover. While series have been unable to trade characters around in 2020 or 2021 as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, The Flash figured out a way around that, bringing in characters from DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Arrow, and Supergirl after their times on those shows were over. Batwoman star Javicia Leslie also appears, but that's one person, not a whole event's worth, who has to answer to two different sets of safety screenings.
The Flash Showrunner Says "Armageddon" Isn't a Crossover

The Flash returns next week, kicking off its eighth season on The CW with a five-episode event, "Armageddon". But while the "Armageddon" event will see The Flash (Grant Gustin) joined by heroes from other corners of the Arrowverse - including Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), Black Lightning (Cress Williams, The Atom (Brandon Routh), Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) and more - this isn't exactly a crossover. The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace explained in a recent interview just how "Armageddon" came together and made it clear that the five-episode event isn't a crossover, but is instead a very intimate, and emotional story.
How ‘The Flash’ Boss Chose Which Arrowverse Characters Would Appear in ‘Armageddon’

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and the Flash is gonna need a lot of help. Good thing Barry Allen has a whole Arrowverse to pull from when Season 8 kicks off with a five-part event titled “Armageddon.” The Scarlet Speedster and wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), face their greatest challenge to date when a psychic alien known as Despero (Tony Curran) arrives in Central City. “I won’t say exactly why he’s there, but he’s got an agenda that sets the whole thing off,” previews The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, who has lined up a who’s who of The CW’s superhero shows past and present to lend a hand (below). “These characters were specifically chosen for a reason that actually applies to the story,” he adds, noting that guests won’t just be thrown together for fight sequences. “[They] have really meaty scenes.
The Flash star Grant Gustin warns Batwoman team-up isn't 'what everybody would expect'

It's been a long time coming but the Scarlett Speedster will finally meet Gotham City's new Crimson Knight. Grant Gustin's Barry Allen is set to cross paths with Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder, a.k.a. Batwoman in The Flash's "Armageddon" event, which features many heroes from across the Arrowverse. In the five episode event, which kicks off season 8, Team Flash enlist some of their super friends to fight the alien Despero (Tony Curran) and prevent the titular cataclysm. (Read our interview showrunner Eric Wallace for more information on "Armageddon.")
Katherine McNamara on Mia’s Return in ‘The Flash: Armageddon’ and How ‘Shadowhunters’ Taught Her to Do Her Own Stunts

The CW series The Flash is kicking off its eighth season with a five-part event called “Armageddon,” in which a powerful and mysterious alien threat arrives on Earth promising the end of the world. Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are up against a ticking clock with time running out and in order to save humanity, they will need to enlist the help of some of their other super friends.
The Flash Recap With Spoilers: Here's Everything You Missed in "Armageddon, Part 1"

The Flash returned this week, kicking off Season 8 of the long-running Arrowverse series with the first part of the five-part "Armageddon" event. The eagerly anticipated event, while not exactly a crossover according to series showrunner Eric Wallace, does see some familiar faces from other DC-inspired shows on The CW. While Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Alex Danvers/Sentinel (Chyler Leigh), and Mia Queen/Green Arrow (Katherine McNamara) are all set to appear in later installments, the kick-off episode saw Ray Palmer/The Atom (Brandon Routh) pay a visit to Central City.
The Flash: Grant Gustin Teases Batwoman Team-Up Will Surprise Fans

The Flash returns on Tuesday with the first episode of The CW series' five-episode "Armageddon" event kicking off Season 8 and while the event isn't necessarily a crossover according to showrunner Eric Wallace, it will see some familiar faces from across the Arrowverse team up with The Flash. Among those is Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie). While The Flash (Grant Gustin) worked with Gotham's original Batwoman, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) both in "Elseworlds" and "Crisis on Infinite Earths", the "Armageddon" event will be the first time the speedster meets Ryan and, according to Gustin, that first meeting will be a surprise for fans.
Worth Watching: ‘Flash’ Facing Armageddon, ‘Riverdale’ Returns, Tom Brady ‘In the Arena’

The CW’s The Flash zooms into an eighth season with a five-part “Armageddon” arc enlisting some fan-favorite DC characters. Riverdale also launches a multi-episode arc in its Season 6 opener. Superstar quarterback Tom Brady looks back on his many Super Bowl appearances in an ESPN+ docuseries. Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che brings his stand-up act to Netflix.
Tuesday, Nov. 16: ‘The Flash’ Season Premieres With Two-Part ‘Armageddon’ Event

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. When a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.
