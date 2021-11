Three showrunners at Netflix are uniting to help amplify underrepresented voices. Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson, Partner Track’s Georgia Lee and One Piece’s Matt Owens have teamed to form Magic Quill Productions, a production company focused on genre stories with emotion whose goal is to empower underrepresented and diverse voices while also training the showrunners of the future. The company, which has enlisted Chad Kennedy as exec vp production and development, has also landed a first-look deal at Netflix. “We could not be more thrilled to join forces with Netflix on Magic Quill! All three of us have had an incredible time collaborating with...

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO