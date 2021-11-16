Cassandra Jenkins

Tomorrow’s Warriors return with The Donovan Haffner Quintet as part of this ongoing series at the Albany. The Donovan Haffner Quintet is a band made up of talented young musicians playing the music they love; inspired by American Contemporary Jazz. They capture emotion not only through the compositions but also through the way in which they’re played. Led by Donovan Haffner on alto sax, the lineup is Francisco Garcia De Paredes on guitar, Jat Verma on piano, Harry Pearce on bass and Harry Ling on drums.

