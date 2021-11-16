Cassandra Jenkins

A passion for music and a love for others. This is what motivates junior Chris Jenkins to pursue a degree in music education while also pursuing God. Jenkins started his music quest on the piano in third grade. Around the age of 10 or 11, he was introduced into the band. The saxophone quickly became his instrument of choice.
The Deptford Dub Club plays the best of music of Jamaican origin, played in traditional soundsystem style and featuring heritage selectors, monthly. Yes, it's the bomb, the D. D. C., featuring the incomparable...
NIK WESTON (Mukatsuku Records) Nik Weston first entered the London Club dance music scene in 1995, when he started the club night Phony In Piccadilly. He and two other friends then started a club night in Soho called Mukatsuku in 1997. It ran for 2 years from 1997 - 1999 upstairs at two floor room Club in London China Town called The Clinic, and was nominated by London Evening Standard Newspaper as 'club night of the year'.
10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 11:00pm) This November we bring the Custard to Kable Club for a basement disco utopia 😈😈. Expect the usual disco goodness merged with funky, italo and acid house...
Beat'N'Track is a multi genre rave event playing House, Garage, Breakbeat, Jungle & DnB. Following the success of our Beat'N'Track live stream weekends during lockdown I am pleased as punch to announce that...
9:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:00am) Long-running indie and soul club returns for its first post-lockdown night. How Does It Feel To Be Loved?. Saturday November 20th. The Phoenix, 37 Cavendish Square, London...
Musical Mondays are back at Indian Essence with Singer-guitarist Gordon Mark Webber. Indian Essence is pleased to welcome back Musical Mondays with Gordon Mark Webber (singer-acoustic guitarist). He is both a soulful and...
8:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 11:00pm) Shoreditch's Favourite R&B night returns: Classic RnB + Rap Anthems until late!. DJ: Rob Pursey (Southern Hospitality/Hip Hop Karaoke/Players Ball), Tripitaka, Rae Dee (Nike/Southern Hospitality) With Special...
Hayseed Dixie are acknowledged as the creators of the musical genre 'Rockgrass. Hayseed Dixie. Hayseed Dixie was formed in the summer of 2000 on the front porch of a cabin in the Appalachian...
Tomorrow’s Warriors return with The Donovan Haffner Quintet as part of this ongoing series at the Albany. The Donovan Haffner Quintet is a band made up of talented young musicians playing the music they love; inspired by American Contemporary Jazz. They capture emotion not only through the compositions but also through the way in which they’re played. Led by Donovan Haffner on alto sax, the lineup is Francisco Garcia De Paredes on guitar, Jat Verma on piano, Harry Pearce on bass and Harry Ling on drums.
4:00pm til 6:30pm (last entry 4:00pm) EFG London Jazz Festival - Jack Yardley's Ken Hoon and Layla Ley. The Jazz Sanctuary is proud to be one of the venue partners of the EFG London Jazz Festival 2021. From 14th – 21st November, we will be presenting an exciting and eclectic mix of amazing music for you to enjoy!
Knoxville's hometown hero Nikki Giovanni has a treat awaiting her fans.
The American poet, writer, and activist has released three of her albums from the 1970s on vinyl for the first time, on the Modern Harmonic record label: "Truth Is On Its Way" (1971), "Like a Ripple on a Pond" (1973), and "The Way I Feel" (1975).
On the albums,...
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
Known for his roles in Sandlot and Field of Dreams, actor Art LaFleur sadly passed away on November 16. Talking about his admiration and respect for LaFleur, Tim Allen honored the late actor with a touching tribute. Besides the before-mentioned roles, you may remember LaFleur as “The Molinator” in Tim...
During an appearance on BBC Radio, Paul McCartney has opened up about the “cruel” and “nasty” behaviour of his late Beatles bandmate John Lennon following the group’s breakup. When asked about his song ‘Too Many People,’ McCartney replied (via Ultimate Guitar): “‘Too Many People,’ this song was written a year...
LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
Adele superfans Ashleigh Mann and Quentin Brunson got engaged during her One Night Only concert in Los Angeles, which aired on CBS on Sunday. And the couple shared details about the proposal during an interview on Sunrise on Friday, and even invited the British singer to their wedding. Ashleigh told...
Fans think Jessa Seewald looks absolutely gorgeous in a new picture she shared online. Counting On fans often refer to Jessa as one of the prettiest Duggar sisters, and this recent post seems to prove that is true. Read on to take a look at her new photo and see what fans have to say.
