This journal article was originally published in volume 5 (2021-22) of “Cyber Security: A Peer-Reviewed Journal” by Henry Stewart Publications. The hybrid workforce is no longer a concept, it is a reality. With the hybrid workforce, there will be three types of workers IT teams have to factor for: some who go to work every day, some who are remote, and some that are a mix of both — probably the most complex group. With the latter group, work is going to be from anywhere, meaning airports, outposts, hotels, and more. Exposure points will become exponential, and IT will have to prepare for a diverse set of environments to secure and control.

