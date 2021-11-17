ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Reveals Villainous Multiverse as Tom Holland Teases ‘That Is the Tip of the Iceberg’

By Adam B. Vary, Katie Song
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiered on Tuesday, a little over a month ahead of the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios co-production’s exclusive theatrical release. As is so...

Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Scarlett Johansson Is Returning To The MCU After Lawsuit Drama, But Not How You’d Think

Marvel veteran Scarlett Johansson made headlines when she sued Disney for an alleged infringement of her film contract. After the case was settled, many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wondered if the actress would ever return to her iconic role as Black Widow. Now she’s actually rejoining Marvel for a top-secret project - but now in the way fans might think.
MOVIES
Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Ghostbusters: Afterlife final trailer offers first glimpse of the original Ghostbusters

With a little over a week to go until Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives in cinemas, Sony Pictures has released the final trailer for Jason Reitman’s upcoming sequel which teases the return of Bill Murray’s Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd’s Ray Stanz and Ernie Hudson’s Winston Zeddemore. From writer and director Jason Reitman,...
MOVIES
Jason Momoa Tests Positive for Covid After Dune Premiere, Impacting Aquaman 2 Filming

He may be pretty indestructible as DC's Aquaman, but Jason Momoa has proven he is only human after all, as he revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in lockdown. The actor put out a message on his instagram stories confirming the rumors that began circulating last week, that he had contracted the virus sometime after appearing at the premiere of Dune, and a video of the message has since been shared numerous times on Tiktok by fan accounts. This means that Momoa's current work on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will have been halted, putting the pressure on an already tight shooting schedule for the comic book sequel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scarlett Johansson Touts “Positive Impact” of ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit, Kevin Feige Teases “Top-Secret” Marvel Project With Her as Producer

Scarlett Johansson stopped for every media outlet Thursday night on a packed red carpet inside the Beverly Hilton, host of the 35th annual American Cinematheque tribute in her honor. Husband Colin Jost, patiently waiting at the end of the line next to her Avengers comrade Jeremy Renner, handed Johansson, with two interviews left, a glass of champagne. “Thankfully he’s here,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter, the first of the final two outlets. “He’s got a show on Saturday, but I was like, ‘You’re coming. I don’t care if you’re tired.’ It’s been really overwhelming and I’m finally at the end...
CELEBRITIES
‘Blade’: Delroy Lindo Joins Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Vampire Adventure (Exclusive)

Delroy Lindo, currently shooting up bad guys in The Harder They Fall, is in final negotiations to join Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Blade. Bassam Tariq, known for directing the rap drama Mogul Mowgli, is in the director’s chair for the vampire-centric adventure-thriller, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who worked on HBO’s acclaimed Watchmen series, behind the keyboard on script duties. Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth. On top of...
MOVIES
Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Scares Up a Projected $40.5 Million Opening Weekend

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is the front runner at the domestic box office, as the comedy sequel is headed towards a $40.5 million haul for the weekend. After earning $4.5 million in Thursday previews, “Afterlife” was originally projected to draw a three-day total of $27 million to $30 million, a figure that the film is now outperforming. The Sony Pictures release grossed $16.5 million from 4,315 locations on Friday. Sony has positioned the comedy sequel for continuous play over the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday next weekend, betting on great word-of-mouth to earn ticket sales from families of men, women and children. During the pandemic era, young...
TENNIS
Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Conjures Up $4.5M in Previews

Ghostbusters: Afterlife conjured up $4.5 million in Thursday night previews as it opens on the eve of the lucrative Thanksgiving holiday corridor. Sony rolled out the film in 3,450 locations beginning at 4 p.m. local time, including Imax and Premium Large Format screens. The studio and filmmakers are hoping for a three-day debut in the $27 million-$28 million range; other analysts are targeting $30 million-plus. Based on Ivan Reitman’s iconic film Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by his son, Jason Reitman. Billed as the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe, the story tells what happens when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town and begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts and Paul Rudd.
MOVIES
Voir: Release Date, Cast, And More

Netflix has provided quite the nice home for filmmaking icon David Fincher, known for movies such as "Fight Club," "Se7en," and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," among many others. The streaming service has allowed him to branch out into TV with projects like the wildly popular "Mindhunter," as well as giving him a platform to make the Oscar-nominated movie "Mank." Now, Fincher and Netflix are reuniting again, this time for a docuseries that is all about the art...
TV & VIDEOS
Jared Leto Wants Warner Bros. to Release the ‘Suicide Squad’ David Ayer Cut: ‘That’s What Streaming’s For’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jared Leto has spoken — he says he thinks it’s time that Warner Bros. release David Ayer’s cut of “Suicide Squad.” “Absolutely! Why not?” the actor, who played the Joker in the 2016 film, told Variety‘s Marc Malkin on Thursday night at the Los Angeles premiere of “House of Gucci” at the Academy Museum. “Why wouldn’t they? Why wouldn’t they? I mean, that’s what streaming’s for, right?” Ayer concurred with Leto on Twitter. “Exactly what streaming is for. If you own IP and you have a mandate to monetize it from your shareholders that’s exactly what you do,” he wrote, tagging Warner...
MOVIES
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Jason Reitman Addresses Whether Ghostbusters II Is Actually Canon

For many long-running film franchises, it's become a thing now where the latest sequel and/or soft reboot often chooses to overlook previous installments, drawing a line between its narrative and the first or second movie and skipping over everything thereafter. "Terminator: Dark Fate" did it, as did the 2018 "Halloween". They were talking about doing it with Neil Blomkamp's abortive "Alien" sequel, and there are older examples, too, like "Superman Returns," where the movie tried to pretend those other movies in the series didn't happen.
MOVIES
Wesley Snipes’ Advice to ‘Blade’ Star Mahershala Ali: ‘Try Not to Get Hurt’

Wesley Snipes made the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s favorite vampire slayer an iconic comic character in three “Blade” films between 1998 and 2004. Next up to assume the position is two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali in an upcoming Marvel Studios film directed by “Mogul Mowgli” filmmaker Bassam Tariq. Naturally, during press duties for his new Netflix miniseries “True Story,” Snipes has fielded questions about the future of “Blade,” and in an interview with Yahoo! Movies (via JoBlo.com), Snipes revealed the advice he gave to Ali once the latter was cast.
MOVIES

