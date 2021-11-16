ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Why So Many Celebs Use Tatcha Skincare

 8 days ago

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may...

Allure

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

Halloween weekend might have ended, but that hasn't stopped celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian from flooding our Instagram feeds with snapshots of the festivities-filled weekend on Monday, November 1. Out of the two Halloween costumes that she posted to her feed, her debut as Alabama Worley (the female protagonist in the film True Romance) made us do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Elevates Date Night in a Leather Little Black Dress and Chocolate Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner’s date night style looks a little bit different than the rest. The media personality joined her beau Travis Scott for a mom and dad’s night out on Wednesday, grabbing dinner in glam fashion. The expecting mom herself showed off her look on Instagram in all-leather attire; her outfit included a slick baby bump-hugging little black dress layered under a slouchy overcoat. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a dress, coat or, in Kylie’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Why So Many Celebrities Love BaubleBar Accessories

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. The right accessory can make or break an outfit, just take a look at any of your favorite celebrities. That's probably why so many rely on BaubleBar to make their everyday look a little more glam. With a stylish range of wallet-friendly earrings, necklaces, bracelets and more, along with a fine jewelry line that will make you swoon, you're sure to find something that will suit your style and elevate your look. And with how often celebs are showing off the BaubleBar styles they covet, it's easy to find the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Selena Gomez Wore the Statement-Making Winter Boots That Mildly Break the Internet Every Season

You know the Prada Monolith boot. It debuted on the autumn/winter 2019 runway, and it was absolutely everywhere shortly thereafter. For the last two years, getting your hands on a pair was nearly impossible; the second they were restocked, they were gone, and waitlists were barely any help. If you walked into a Prada store asking for them, you'd receive a laugh from the sales associate. And now that winter is finally upon us, re-escaping their appeal is once again impossible, because seemingly every famous and/or stylish person on the face of the planet is sporting their pair.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
extratv

Kanye West Goes Public with Reported GF — She’s Half His Age

After a rumored summer romance with Irina Shayk, it looks like Kanye West is moving on with a new woman!. Photographer Shane Zisk snapped a pic of West, 44, sitting courtside with 22-year-old model Vinetria at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis. Page Six reports Kanye and Vinteria...
CELEBRITIES
Scott Disick Has Some Harsh Words For Kourtney After The Engagement

Scott Disick is fuming about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement. Supposedly, the Talentless founder feels ambushed by the news and is currently beside himself about the upcoming nuptials. The former couple broke up for good in 2015 after 10 years of on-and-off relationship. They share three children – 11-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Bronze Disco Heels After ‘House of Gucci’ Screening

Lady Gaga debuted a glamorously slick look for a “House of Gucci” screening this week. The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out in a sleek custom Et Ochs dress. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Gaga’s look was complete with a flowing train, adding to her outfit’s drama factor. For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels,...
RETAIL
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Stunning Body, Pete Davidson Shows Support

Khloe Kardashian isn’t letting COVID hold her back. She is posting new photos on Instagram and they are totally showing off her body. Needless to say, she looks stunning. Former Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian, is showing off her body on her social media platform. Khloe is wearing an interesting bodysuit that sort of resembles a morph suit. The outfit covers her entire body. It includes swirls of black, white, and brown in the interesting design. Not only that, but the ensemble seems to be a bit see-through. While she isn’t really revealing anything, she is certainly alluding to it.
TV SHOWS
Frederic Aspiras

Paris Hilton's My New BFF (TV Series) (hair stylist - 11 episodes, 2008 - 2009) (makeup artist - 11 episodes, 2008 - 2009) - Episode #2.10 (2009) ... (hair stylist: Paris Hilton) / (makeup artist: Paris Hilton) - Our Friendship Is Over (2008) ... (hair stylist: Paris Hilton) / (makeup...
HAIR CARE

