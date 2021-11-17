ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosamund Pike Feels 'Partly To Blame' For The Failure Of The Doom Film

By Danielle Ryan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Gone Girl" and "The Wheel of Time" star Rosamund Pike has been in a lot of different movies and TV shows over the years, but there's one...

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Wheel of Time Star Rosamund Pike Is "Embarrassed" of Her Role in the Doom Movie

Ahead of the adaptation of the beloved Wheel of Time series as a TV show on Amazon, Gone Girl star Rosamund Pike admitted in a new interview that she took some important lessons away from the failure of her 2005 movie Doom. Based on the video game of the same name, Doom came to the box office with huge expectations...and all of them were immediately dashed. Also starring a Dwayne Johnson fresh out of the WWE, Doom bore only a passing resemblance to the game it was based on, and disappointed fans of the franchise while offering nothing original to casual moviegoers who were curious to check it out because of its compelling cast.
VIDEO GAMES
Footwear News

Rosamund Pike Goes Ethereal in a White Christian Dior Gown and White Sandals for the “Wheel of Time” Premiere

Rosamund Pike made an ethereal yet powerful statement with her latest look. The “I Care A Lot” actress wore a bold ensemble to the premiere of her new television series, “The Wheel of Time,” in London yesterday. For the look, Pike sported an all-white Dior asymmetrical gown that featured a silver belt for waist accentuation, and the design also incorporated multiple pleats throughout. She accessorized the number with a white hood that helped to streamline and uniform the outfit. When it came down to shoes, Pike popped on a pair of breezy white sandals that helped to tie together the entire moment. Pike’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Rosamund Pike attends the premiere for Amazon's Wheel of Time

Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney and Josha Stradowksi all walked the blue carpet at the world premiere for Amazon’s new series Wheel of Time held at the BFI IMAX in London on November 15th. The new show is based on the best selling series of books written by American author Robert...
TV SERIES
‘The Wheel of Time’ Star Rosamund Pike Teases Moiraine’s ‘Electric’ One Power

After years of attempted adaptations, the epic bestselling novel series, The Wheel of Time, from Robert Jordan — which has drawn comparisons to George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones — finally gets rolling. Rosamund Pike stars as Moiraine, an enchanted badass and member of an organization called the Aes Sedai, a group of women with the gift of channeling an incredible magical source known as the One Power. After rescuing villagers from monsters attacking their community, Moiraine sets out on a risky journey with the young adults, one of whom could be the key to saving humanity. Here, the Gone Girl Oscar nominee (and series producer) gives us some of her Time. (Credit: Amazon Studios) What drew you to this? Rosamund Pike: Everything. It was a massive world that was only going to get more intriguing. And the One Power Moiraine can wield is just electric. It’s almost like a drug — a very,
ENTERTAINMENT
Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike stars in the 'delicious and potent' 'Wheel of Time'

British actor Rosamund Pike discusses her work in the adaptation of author Robert Jordan's fantasy saga "The Wheel of Time," which sees her harness the "One Power" - the driving force of creation. (Nov. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Wheel of Time's Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney on Building the Unique Relationship Between Aes Sedai and Warder

The Wheel of Time features a unique and complicated relationship between two of its core characters. In the opening moments of the upcoming Amazon Prime series, viewers are introduced to Rosamund Pike's Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai. Moiraine, like all Aes Sedai, is capable of channeling the One Power to perform impressive feats of magic. And like all Aes Sedai, she's also paired with a Warder, a warrior who serves as both steward and bodyguard magically bonded to her by magic. The relationship between Moiraine and her Warder, Lan (played by Daniel Henney) is one of the central relationships in the show, driven not by romance, but rather a deep loyalty and platonic love.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

First Listen: Rosamund Pike Narrates ‘The Eye of the World’ Audiobook (Exclusive)

Robert Jordan’s The Eye of the World is getting an audiobook narration from Rosamund Pike.  The actress will lend her voice to the audiobook production from Macmillan Audio, which is set to release Nov. 16. Pike also stars in the Amazon Prime Video series adaptation.   The Eye of the World was published in 1990 and is the first volume of Jordan’s The Wheel of Time epic fantasy classic. The Wheel of Time spans 14 novels — the last three were completed by Brandon Sanderson after Jordan died in 2007 — and has sold more than 90 million copies internationally, ranking as the biggest-selling...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

'The Wheel of Time' Producers on How Many Seasons the Show Might Run and Why Rosamund Pike Wears Pants

The Wheel of Time making it to the screen is quite the impressive feat, given the massive amount of material upon which the Amazon fantasy series is based, not to mention the usual difficulties that come with creating any sort of new fictional world for television. Instrumental to that cause were producers Mike Weber (Jumanji: The Next Level) and Marigo Kehoe (Outlander), who helped bring showrunner Rafe Judkins, not to mention a talented international ensemble including Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, and Madeleine Madden, together.
TV SERIES
‘Genuine fan’ Rosamund Pike brings ‘The Wheel of Time’ fantasy to TV

LONDON (Reuters) – Robert Jordan’s fantasy book series “The Wheel of Time” comes to the small screen in a new television drama, with Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike at the helm. The Amazon Prime Video series features the British actor as Moiraine, a member of the mighty all-woman Aes Sedai organization,...
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Wheel Of Time's Rosamund Pike And Daniel Henney Bonded Over A Sword Fight Mishap That Led To A Hospital Trip

Amazon's adaptation of The Wheel of Time series premieres this Friday, meaning fans can finally see some of their favorite characters come to life for the first time. Actors Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney portray Moiraine and her Warder Lan--something that had been a dream for Henney--in the fantasy epic, who share a magical bond that grants them special abilities.
TV SERIES
Rottentomatoes.com

The Wheel of Time Stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, and Executive Producer Rafe Judkins on Adapting the Beloved Fantasy Book Series

This Friday, the Wheel at long last turns for Amazon’s adaptation of The Wheel of Time. Based on the novels of Robert Jordan, it promises to be the next great fantasy TV saga. It has plenty of magic, beloved characters — and beloved relationships between them – and even the promise of alternate realities. And if you look at the trailers, it definitely feels like it is standing the ground Game of Thrones once did with some of that Witcher-style enthusiasm for magic.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Meet Moiraine: Rosamund Pike explains what interests her about The Wheel of Time

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Ages come and pass, but the moment has finally arrived: The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time premiered on Amazon Prime Video this week. Based on Robert Jordan's best-selling book series of the same name, the show is set in a fantasy world threatened by the evil Dark One. Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the female-only mystic order known as the Aes Sedai, searches for the reincarnation of the Dragon — a prophesied messiah who could save the world from the Dark One.
TV SERIES
