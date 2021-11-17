ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale Boss Confirms Premiere's Shocking Death and Warns 'That's Only the Start of the Body Count'

By Dave Nemetz
 4 days ago

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday’s Riverdale premiere. Rest in peace, Archie Andrews. More from TVLineLegends' Matt Ryan on...

Primetimer

Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa discusses the big Season 6 premiere twist and leaning into the supernatural this season

The Riverdale creator and showrunner says Tuesday's premiere is "very much in-continuity, so we’re not picking up in (Episode) 606 as we would before it. It is very much continuing, in a strange way, all of the episodes from the end of Season 5. The idea was, ‘Let’s swing for the fences, let’s do something that fans have been asking for,'” Aguirre-Sacasa explains. What fans were asking, he clarifies, is, “‘When is Riverdale going to go full-horror, full-supernatural?’ That’s always a big decision and a big swing, but it felt like, ‘Oh well, this could be the time to do it.'”
TheWrap

‘Riverdale’ Season 6 Premiere Loses 45% of Viewers From Last Season’s Start

”The Flash“ Season 8 premiere holds up a bit better. The CW brought back “Riverdale” (in an alternate reality) and “The Flash” (for possibly the final season) on Tuesday, though it didn’t change the network’s ranking among broadcasters. “Riverdale” struggled a bit more than its lead-in, losing 45% of last season’s premiere viewers. “The Flash” Season 8 premiere was down 24% from its Season 7 start.
spoilertv.com

Riverdale - Episode 6.04 - The Witching Hour(s) - Press Release

SABRINA SPELLMAN (GUEST STAR KIERNAN SHIPKA) COMES TO RIVERVALE — As Bailey’s Comet passes over Rivervale, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Nana Rose (guest star Barbara Wallace) revisit the tragic stories of the Blossom women through the years. Meanwhile, the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event prompts Cheryl to summon a familiar face to Rivervale – Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka). Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. James DeWille directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson (#604). Original airdate 12/7/2021.
Kiernan Shipka
Matt Ryan
TVLine

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Recap: You Spin Me Right Round

Burnham and the Star Trek: Discovery crew rushed to help a space station spinning out of control in the Season 4 premiere — and the new captain earned a new adversary in the process. Burnham and Book open the premiere on a remote planet populated by chalky white butterfly people, offering them dilithium as a gesture of goodwill. Their emperor is suspicious, though, and when Book tells them about Grudge the cat, he gets angry: “Have you come to make pets of us?” They go into attack mode and grow giant butterfly wings, chasing after a fleeing Burnham and Book. The butterfly...
jacksonprogress-argus.com

‘Riverdale’: What to Expect From Sabrina’s Rivervale Visit

Rivervale is getting a Chilling visit from a witch in the December 7 episode when the crossover everyone’s been waiting for finally happens: Kiernan Shipka is coming to Riverdale as Sabrina Spellman! And while we still don’t know much about what to expect, we have a few more details, thanks to the logline for the episode, aptly titled, “Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s).”
imdb.com

The Great Premiere Recap: A House Divided Cannot Stand (Grade It!)

The battle lines are drawn between The Great‘s Catherine and Peter as Season 2 of Hulu’s alt-history comedy gets underway. Friday’s premiere picks up four months after Catherine’s coup against her emperor husband, and both sides are at a bloody standstill. (“I’m somewhere between bored and enraged,” Catherine complains.) Dead bodies are everywhere — kids are playing with a severed head like it’s a soccer ball — and there’s no sign of Catherine’s lover Leo, though everyone else is sure he’s dead. Oh and she’s still pregnant, by the way. They have Peter.
imdb.com

TV Ratings: 20/20 Dominates With Turpin Sisters' 'House of Horror'

In the latest TV ratings, 20/20‘s profile of Jennifer and Jordan Turpin, sisters who for years suffered years of torture at their parents’ hand, delivered 7.1 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, surging week-to-week to hit season highs and dominate Friday in both measures. Opening ABC’s night, Shark...
thatgrapejuice.net

Keyshia Cole Confirms Dad’s Death Months After Mom Passing

Keyshia Cole is mourning her father, who has died four months after her Mom passed away. After online speculation, the R&B singer confirmed that her adoptive father Leon Cole had indeed died following a battle with COVID-19. Born to Frankie Lons and Virgil Hunter, Keyshia was adopted by family friends...
imdb.com

‘Cowboy Bebop’: Branching Out (Recap)

[Warning: The following contains Major spoilers for Cowboy Bebop Season 1, Episode 4, “Callisto Soul.”] The villainous Space Warriors give a whole new meaning to “putting down roots” in the live-action Netflix adaptation’s fourth installment, which is loosely based on the original’s “Gateway Shuffle.” Again, there are similarities and there are differences, but the Space Warriors translate better to screen than any of the previous antagonists — mostly because the show keeps the intriguing family dynamic among the eco-terrorists alive. Like previous installments, “Callisto Soul” involves criminals, a bounty and a quest to capture baddies for a few Woolongs. But the way the show arrives at that plot is different this time. Hunter Faye Valetine (Daniella Pineda) tracks a doctor to a ritzy gala, where she demands he get her “Identikit,” which contains her belongings from before she was cryogenically frozen. Faye awoke from cryosleep with no memory of who she was before she was put under, and.
imdb.com

And Just Like That: Release Date, Cast, And More

"Sex and the City," HBO's groundbreaking series based on Candace Bushnell's book of the same name, revolutionized the way television portrayed sex, relationships, and life for women in their 30s. The show lasted for six seasons and sparked two follow-up films, as well as the two-season prequel series "The Carrie Diaries." Seventeen years after "Sex and the City" season 6 wrapped up, HBO is returning with the next chapter: "And Just Like That..."
imdb.com

Arcane Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix; League of Legends Video Game Prequel

Netflix and Riot Games announced on Saturday evening that Arcane, the animated series set in the League of Legends video game universe, has been renewed for Season 2. The news came just hours after Season 1’s final three episodes premiered on the streamer. More from TVLineCowboy Bebop Premiere: Did Netflix's...
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
parentherald.com

Halle Berry Said She's 'Married' to Van Hunt, Thanks To Her Son

Halle Berry has made public her relationship with Van Hunt since September 2020 and after more than a year together, the actress revealed that she has been "married" to her beau by none other than her son, Maceo-Robert Martinez, who is eight years old. During the red carpet event for...
wmleader.com

Warning signs around Daughtry’s tragic stepdaughter

Musician Chris Daughtry’s late stepdaughter, Hannah Price, appeared to have a turbulent relationship with her boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, even as she struggled for direction in her own life, as evidenced by her social media and at least one recent encounter with the law. Price — who was found dead in...
