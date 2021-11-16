The Best Old Hollywood Podcasts

On November 14, Adele was in the living rooms of what felt like virtually every single person alive. In a sweeping evening of (almost) live music and intimate conversation, Adele: One Night Only granted fans a sneak peek of what’s to come off the singer’s soon-to-be-released album and the chance to listen in on an in-depth discussion with Oprah about its subject matter. And really, the only thing as enchanting as Adele’s performance is the hair and makeup she wore for it. Adele’s glamorous French twist updo, coupled with her signature soft glam makeup style, only added to the event’s vintage-tinged appeal. Even in her deeply personal interview with Oprah, Adele’s hair and makeup were calibrated to help reflect the nature of the conversation — Adele quite literally lets her hair down, amplifying the candid feeling of the television special.

