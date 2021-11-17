ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filmmaker Leads Brooklyn Demonstration for ‘Halyna’s Law,’ a Motion to Ban Real Guns From Film Sets

By Antonio Ferme
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker Bandar Albuliwi staged a rally outside of Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon to bring attention to Halyna’s Law, proposed legislation he is supporting to ban real guns and...

AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

DA investigating Alec Baldwin shooting knows who loaded gun that killed Halyna Hutchins

The district attorney investigating the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust has confirmed that she knows who loaded the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Appearing on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Mary Carmack-Altwies provided an update on the deadly shooting that sent shockwaves through Hollywood.Ms Carmack-Altwies said she knew who loaded the gun that Baldwin discharged while rehearsing on set, but declined to comment further on the subject. Baldwin believed the gun was “cold,” meaning it contained blank rounds and was safe for use. During the interview, Ms Carmack-Altwies also refuted claims...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Gloria Allred Claims Alec Baldwin 'Intentionally' Fired Deadly Shot On 'Rust' Set: He Played 'Russian Roulette With A Loaded Gun'

Rust script supervisor Mamie Mitchell has hired famed attorney Gloria Allred in a suit against the actor over the deadly shooting last month that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Article continues below advertisement. In court docs obtained by Daily Mail, the suit, filed on Wednesday, November 17, names multiple defendants associated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Alec Baldwin
Reuters

Alec Baldwin calls for police on film sets to monitor gun safety

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 (Reuters) - As Hollywood considers new safety measures following the fatal shooting during filming of Western movie "Rust," actor Alec Baldwin said on Monday he believed film and TV productions should hire police officers to monitor weapons on sets. Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

The debate over real guns on film sets

A crew member on the set of Rust claims safety negligence led to the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last month. The bullet that killed her "narrowly missed" the film's chief lighting technician Serge Svetnoy, according to allegations in a civil lawsuit he filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. It's believed to be the first lawsuit related to the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Primetimer

Alec Baldwin calls for Hollywood to employ police officers on film and TV sets using real or fake guns following Rust movie tragedy

“Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety,” Baldwin tweeted from his account, which is now private. He also shared a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram page. Baldwin's message comes weeks after Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun on the set of the movie Rust.
MOVIES
Sandusky Register

Should guns be banned from film sets? Professional armorers push back

After news broke of the Oct. 21 shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of the Western “Rust,” heartbreak rippled through an industry that has long established safeguards designed to prevent this kind of tragedy. The fatal shooting was especially troubling for property...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailybruin.com

California state, city officials seek to ban live firearms on film sets

Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz introduced a resolution Oct. 27 calling for the ban of live guns and ammunition on film sets in California. The resolution comes after an accidental firearm discharge on set in New Mexico that resulted in the death of a cinematographer. On Oct. 21, actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene for the film “Rust” that involved drawing a revolver and pointing it directly at the camera, according to Insider. Baldwin’s gun was supposed to be loaded with blanks, resulting in Baldwin shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the chest and director Joel Souza in the shoulder, according to Insider.
CALIFORNIA STATE
imdb.com

Cinematographers Pay Tribute to Fallen Colleague Halyna Hutchins at EnergaCamerimage Film Festival

Colleagues of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the Dp fatally shot on the set of “Rust” in New Mexico last month in an apparent accidental discharge of a prop gun, paid tribute to her vision and skill at the EnergaCamerimage Film Festival, an event dedicated to the art of cinematography, on Sunday. Hutchins, who was 42 and has been remembered throughout the film industry as a talented artist, died from her injuries after being hit along with director Joel Souza, who is recovering from his injuries.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Film-maker Julia Ducournau: ‘Women kicked serious ass this year’

Only the second woman to win the ​prestigious ​Palme d’Or, the French director behind Raw and new film Titane discusses the boom in female-led horror and ​how she’s terrified of being booed. “When I see a stereotype,” says French director Julia Ducournau, “I try to kill it.” She certainly did...
MOVIES
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
CELEBRITIES
