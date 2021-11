Absolutely amazing artist and performance i felt like i was watching the real britney ❤ venue was also fabulous and not too over crowded which made it even better as I had space to dance, it was easy to get served at the bar and there where no long ques for the toilets. its the first time I have been to this venue and now I know what its like I would definitely go back. also door staff where fantastic too.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO