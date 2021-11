There was once a timeline when Spider-Man: No Way Home was going to come after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch) went on a mind-bending trip through the multiverse. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Doctor Strange follow-up was delayed (more than once), forcing the filmmakers to alter No Way Home significantly. In fact, Spider-Man star Tom Holland says there were substantial script rewrites being done to the movie long after principal photography had even started.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO