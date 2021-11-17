ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How ‘Adele: One Night Only’ Special Avoided Rain, Found Its Marriage Proposal Couple and Captured L.A. From the Air

By Cynthia Littleton
imdb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt only rains about one day in October in Los Angeles. That’s what Ben Winston discovered in his research earlier this year...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Vulture

The Stars Are Out for Adele’s One Night Only CBS Special

Clear your schedule this Sunday night because Oprah has three words for you: “Adele. Music. Adele.” CBS has released the trailer for the pop singer-songwriter’s television concert special, Adele One Night Only, which airs on November 14 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+. The event is set to feature Adele performing four new songs off 30, her upcoming album, including lead single “Easy on Me,” as well as old hits like “Skyfall” and “Rolling in the Deep,” all under the stars at Los Angeles’s Griffith Observatory. And for the stars, too, with everyone from James Corden to Tyler Perry to Lizzo. (“You’re trying to outshine me, babes!” Adele declares to her fellow pop star at one point.) “It will look really elegant,” Adele says teasingly to Oprah, “and then I’ll tell a load of filthy jokes. Like, sort of whiplash.” In other words, exactly what we’ve missed from Adele Adkins — and what we hope we’ll get more of come November 19, when the performer releases 30, her first album in six years.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Adele Helps Couple Get Engaged During ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special

In October, Adele performed her first concert in over four years at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. It was filmed for Adele One Night Only, a two-hour concert and interview special with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday night on CBS. Though the audience was largely filled with famous friends like Drake, Lizzo, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ellen Degeneres, Adele invited a lucky couple to the intimate show as they took a huge step in their relationship. Adele began her show just as the sun setting, so once it was dark out she paused the show to tell the audience what was about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Decider

Adele Helped A Fan Propose During ‘Adele One Night Only’

“Thank God you didn’t let me eat. I would have thrown up,” Ashley admitted during Quentin’s proposal speech. After she said yes, Adele suddenly appeared from the shadows, stunning her even further. “Thank God she said yes, ’cause I didn’t know who I was going to have to sing this song to next,” she joked, motioning for the newly engaged couple to sit down beside celebrity guests Melissa McCarthy and Lizzo.
MUSIC
New York Post

Adele orchestrates ultimate surprise marriage proposal on Oprah special

These lovebirds are singing Adele’s praises — because the soulful songbird served as the ultimate wing-woman in their surprise proposal. Sharing the spotlight during her much-ballyhooed “One Night Only” concert Sunday on CBS, the 15-time Grammy Award winner set the scene for a Los Angeles man named Quentin Brunson to pop the question to his unsuspecting girlfriend of seven years, Ashleigh Mann.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele One Night Only: Where did Oprah special take place?

Adele’s two-hour special with Oprah Winfrey has aired in the US.The singer, who will release her new album 30 next week, sat down for an interview with Winfrey, which aired during the two-hour show. The programme also included a concert featuring several new songs as well as some of Adele’s classic hits.Adele recorded her performance last month at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. In addition to its functions as an observatory, the facility has been used as a filming location for various movies and TV shows.On Sunday (14 November), before the special aired, Adele called the observatory “the...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
The Independent

Adele stuns fan by orchestrating surprise proposal at One Night Only concert: ‘She’s crying her eyes out!’

Adele stunned her audience by helping a fan pull off an emotional proposal during her two-hour TV special.The programme, which was pre-recorded in Los Angeles, included a performance by the star at the Griffith Observatory, as well as an interview of Adele by Oprah Winfrey.During the concert portion, the singer asked her audience for their cooperation in order to pull of a special surprised. She told them about a couple named Quentin and Ashley who have been together for seven years.Ashley, she explained, is a vegan chef who recently booked her first big catering job – an achievement she...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele promises a night of music and ‘filthy jokes’ in first trailer for Oprah Winfrey special One Night Only

The first trailer for Adele’s forthcoming CBS TV special has been released.Airing on Sunday (14 November), Adele: One Night Only will see the singer sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey and give a live performance to an intimate crowd outside the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. You can find out everything you need to know about the special here.“Nobody’s more compelling with truth than Adele,” Winfrey says in the trailer, describing the TV event as a “very special night”.Speaking about her performance for the special, Adele said: “It will look really elegant, then I’ll tell a load...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage Proposal#Weather Radar#Cbs
Harper's Bazaar

How to Watch Adele One Night Only Primetime Special Online

Adele's new album 30 may not drop til Friday, but tonight her fans will hear new music and an intimate conversation about the record. In the 2-hour CBS special Adele One Night Only, the star will come back from her six-year hiatus with a primetime televised concert, paired with an intimate interview with Oprah Winfrey. CBS previously announced that the singer will discuss "her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son" with the media icon, in a conversation recorded from Winfrey's rose garden.
CELEBRITIES
abcnews4.com

Adele helps pull off surprise marriage proposal during concert special

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — During Adele’s Sunday night CBS Concert Special, "One Night Only," she helped a Syracuse University alumnus pull off a star-studded, surprise marriage proposal. “I need every single person to be really, bloody quiet,” Adele said as Quentin Brunson brought his blindfolded girlfriend Ashleigh Mann to the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Primetimer

Adele One Night Only scrambled to change filming dates because of rare rain in Los Angeles

Adele's Griffith Observatory concert was originally scheduled for Oct. 25. But when executive producer Ben Winston learned that pouring rain was forecast for that day, he and his team scrambled to switch to Oct. 24. That meant calling all the guests, including the many A-listers, to change their plans -- plus two long nights of working around the clock to prepare the space. “We called everyone on a Friday to say ‘Hi, thanks for coming to our show. Do you fancy coming in 48 hours instead of Monday?'” Winston told Variety. Winston also credited drone operator Gabe de la Parra for delivering “a love letter to Los Angeles” along with director Paul Dugdale. As for how Winston and his team found its engagement couple, they put ads out seeking men who were looking to propose to their girlfriends in a “spectacular way” but had no reference to Adele. Respondents had to list Adele as one of their favorite artists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Adele Premieres Three New Songs on ‘One Night Only’ Special

Adele debuted three new songs from her upcoming album “30” during her CBS television special on Sunday night: “I Drink Wine,” “Hold On” and “Love Is a Game.” Adele has been teasing “Hold On” in a trailer for the special as well as an Amazon Christmas advertisement. The special, titled “Adele: One Night Only,” also included a new sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, billed as her “first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.” Those were indeed the topics the pair discussed while seated in a rose garden wearing almost-matching white outfits. The music in...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ performance sees couple get engaged, serenaded by singer in 'opportunity from God'

A lucky couple, who got engaged with the help of Adele during the singer’s recent "One Night Only" concert performance, is speaking out for the first time. Quentin Brunson, 31, dropped down on one knee on Sunday and popped the question to his girlfriend of seven years, Ashleigh Mann, 33. The romantic gesture happened at Los Angeles’ Griffith Park in front of a star-studded audience, where the likes of Kerry Washington, Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy bared witness to the emotional occasion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy