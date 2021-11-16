ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV Ratings: ‘Yellowstone’ Stays Strong in Week 2, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Premieres to 2.6 Million Viewers

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taylor Sheridan universe within MTV Entertainment is looking bright. “Mayor of Kingstown,” the latest drama series from the “Yellowstone” creator, debuted on...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jeremy Renner Suffers Through Prison Drama ‘Mayor of Kingstown’: TV Review

“Did you ever, when you were a little kid, used to think that maybe you could do something in life that makes you happy?,” Jeremy Renner’s Mike McLusky asks a friend. Mike’s staring into the middle distance and holding a beer. He completes his thought with a glum ponderousness: “And then you figure out that there’s no such thing as happy?” Welcome to Kingstown — a Michigan municipality where the only industry, we’re told, is the for-profit prison complex, and the only emotion is a familiar sort of desperate loneliness. Mike works hard at both, as a sort of power-brokering liaison...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘Dexter’ Revival Premiere Nabs 2.2 Million Viewers

“Dexter” (and star Michael C. Hall and O.G. showrunner Clyde Phillips) returned to Showtime on Sunday when its revival, titled “New Blood,” launched to 2.2 million viewers across multiple platforms. Of that projected tally, 866,000 tuned in Sunday via linear television. On-demand and streaming added 1.303 million viewers. In total,...
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Becomes Biggest Paramount+ Premiere to Date

Mayor of Kingstown is pulling in some serious numbers. Paramount has announced that the Taylor Sheridan-helmed crime drama has quickly become Paramount+’s biggest premiere to date since the rebranding of the streaming service (formerly CBS All Access). The series made a massive splash during its simulcast premiere on November 14, where it also became the biggest premiere on cable television since the premiere of Yellowstone in 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Sheridan
CinemaBlend

How Hard Yellowstone's Season 4 Premiere Crushed It In The Ratings

Considering Yellowstone fans initially expected Season 4 to debut on Paramount Network in the summer months, the double-episode premiere understandably had a LOT of people eager to return to Montana to check up on the Dutton family after Season 3’s multiple cliffhangers. (Including some of the stars themselves.) But in a world where TV ratings are crumbling compared to years past, thanks in part to streaming’s rise, Yellowstone’s hectic and deadly return bucked the trends and absolutely crushed almost everything else on TV. Not just on Sunday night, either, but throughout the entirety of 2021, at least in some ways.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Yellowstone Season 4 Premiere Delivers Highest Cable Ratings in Over 3 Years

The most popular series on cable television returned on Sunday, and it came back bigger than ever before. Yellowstone debuted its highly anticipated fourth season on the Paramount Network Sunday night, looking to build on three wildly successful seasons and a streaming boost from Peacock. The Season 4 premiere was electric for fans of the series, resolving some cliffhangers and delivering a couple of big twists, but it was equally as exciting for the network itself. Yellowstone just delivered its biggest ratings to-date, and the best cable numbers since 2018.
TV SERIES
No Film School

The 'Yellowstone' S4 Premiere Proves Cable TV Is Still Popular

Hollywood always talks about finding untapped audiences, and they know they have one in the middle of the country. But networks and studios rarely can figure out what to give them. They should have asked Taylor Sheridan a long time ago. His massive hit TV show, Yellowstone, entered its fourth...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Kingstown#Mtv#Paramount Network#Mtv Entertainment
theplaylist.net

‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ TV Review: Just Another Hyper-Masculine Crime Series From Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan makes films and shows about hyper-masculine dudes. Projects like “Wind River” and “Yellowstone” exist in an old-fashioned atmosphere in which every man has a firearm on his belt, a woman who has betrayed him, and a grievance in his heart. It has led to some criticisms of toxic masculinity and even misogyny, and the creator leans hard into these accusations with the new Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown.”
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch the ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

From Academy Award nominee and co-creator of “Yellowstone,” Taylor Sheridan, “Mayor of Kingstown” focuses on the McLusky family, power brokers living in corrupt Kingstown, Michigan. The show emphasizes the American prison industry, systemic racism, injustice, and inequality. The first of the 10 episodes is available to stream on Sunday, November 14 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Series Premiere Draws 2.2 Million Viewers For Showtime, Eyes OTT Audience Record

Dexter: New Blood, Showtime’s revival of the long-running serial killer drama Dexter, pulled in strong viewership numbers in its premiere Sunday. The premiere episode is projected to have delivered 2.2 million viewers across linear and streaming platforms and is on track to become the most-watched Showtime title ever on OTT on its premiere day, according to the network. It also was the most-watched scripted drama season opener telecast among all premium channels so far this year. On linear, the premiere episode drew 866K viewers Sunday. On-demand and streaming viewership is projected to hit 1.303M, making for a 2.169M total viewers projected for...
TV SERIES
The Oregonian

‘Mayor of Kingstown’; ‘Adele One Night Only’; ‘Yellowjackets’; ‘Riverdale’: TV This Week

“Adele One Night Only”: The pop star performs, and sits down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey. ( 8:30 p.m. Sunday, CBS; stream on fuboTV and Paramount +) “Mayor of Kingstown”: Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler, and Dianne Wiest star in a drama, co-created by Taylor Sheridan (“Yellowstone”), a corrupt town, a family and struggles for power. (Watch the premiere on the Paramount Network at 9 p.m.; the series will be available to stream Sunday on Paramount +)
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvseriesfinale.com

Mayor of Kingstown: Season Two? Has the Paramount+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the Mayor of Kingstown TV show stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Pha’rez Lass, Aidan Gillen, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Kyle Chandler. The story follows the McLusky family. They are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. There are seven prisons within a 10-mile radius and Mike McLusky (Renner) is at the center of the action. He’s a conduit between the incarcerated and the outside world. He works with the city’s unofficial Mayor, aka his well-connected brother and business partner, Mitch (Chandler). Their younger brother, Kyle (Handley), is a police detective. Their mother, Mariam (Wiest), teaches inmates and is not happy with her sons’ business.
TV SERIES
Eureka Times-Standard

TV Talk | ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ portrays powerful man stuck in bleak place

After spending the last decade-plus starring in noteworthy movies including “The Town,” “Hurt Locker” and “The Bourne Legacy,” Jeremy Renner is poised to become the king of streaming television, at least for a bit. “Hawkeye” — a series centered on the Marvel Cinematic Universe hero Renner has portrayed several times...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Delivers Massive Twist in Series Premiere

Two weeks ahead of Hawkeye's debut on Disney+, Jeremy Renner's other major series arrived on Paramount+. Mayor of Kingstown, from the creators of Yellowstone, tells the story of a couple of brothers who call the shots in the prison town of Kingtown, Michigan. The series has had a lot of hype behind it, given its all-star cast and the creative team of Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, whose other series just happens to be the biggest hit on cable. The premiere episode of Mayor of Kingstown finally debuted on Sunday, and it brought with it a shocking twist that none of its new fans expected to see. One of its main characters was killed just 40 minutes into the series.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy