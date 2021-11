Don’t be surprised if a black-and-white film ends up being the Best Picture winner this year for the first time in a decade. Back in 2011, French director Michel Hazanavicius decided to take a trip back in time with “The Artist.” The comedy-drama was basically a nostalgic black-and-white mash note to the end of the silent era of Hollywood, when talkies began to take over the silver screen in the ‘30s. This charming throwback was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won five, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor Jean Dujardin for his portrait of a washed-up silent-era leading man.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO