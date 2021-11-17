ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Voice Top 13 Results-Show Recap: Did the Right Acts Sing for the Save?

By Charlie Mason
 4 days ago

First things first: a big thank-you, Voice-cap readers, for the spirited debate that followed Monday’s post. If you missed it, you...

The Voice Live Playoffs Results Show Reveals Season 21's Top 13 Acts — Plus, Which Singer Won a Second Chance

The Voice swung the axe Tuesday. And swung it, and swung it, and swung it, cutting down Season 21’s Top 20 to a lucky Top 13. Were it not for Ariana Grande’s immense social-media following, I’d have anticipated that her team would’ve been totally decimated. Monday, you’ll recall, had been less an off night for them than an awful one. Blake Shelton probably has the strongest team, what with Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham both being on it, but looking back at Monday’s recap, it had been Kelly Clarkson’s crew that had fared the best. Not one contestant earned a grade lower...
TV SHOWS
The Voice Recap: Which of the Top 13 Sounded Like They Didn't Need Luck?

Cough, cough. The dust has barely settled after The Voice’s Live Playoffs. Some of us are still bitter about the eliminations. (Spoiler alert: I’m gonna be sulky for the rest of the season about Samuel Harness going home.) And yet, here we already are, a sour note away from the Top 13 shrinking to the Top 11. Which performers Monday sang like they could just skip ahead to the Semi-Finals and which sang like they were on the fast track to compete for Tuesday’s Wildcard Instant Save? You know the drill; read on, and we’ll discuss, dither, debate — the works.
TV & VIDEOS
‘The Voice’ Top 13: Watch Moving Performances From Live Show (VIDEO)

Season 21 of The Voice is continuing its live episodes as the Top 13 performed for America’s vote on Monday, November 15. Along with the help of their coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton, the remaining competitors took time to honor the special people in their lives with “Dedication Week” performances. Playing for a spot in the Top 11, each singer took to the stage for a special performance celebrating someone who had impacted their lives.
TV SHOWS
The Voice Live Playoffs Recap: Which of the Top 20 Sang Like They Would Make the Cut Rather Than Be Cut?

With Monday’s episode, Season 21 of The Voice went live, teeing up make-or-break performances by the Top 20 — though I expected a Top 21, to be honest. After last week’s reveal that viewers could vote for a coach-picked contestant to return to the competition — either Team Ariana Grande’s Vaughn Mugol, Team Blake Shelton’s Hailey Green, Team Kelly Clarkson’s Aaron Hines or Team John Legend’s Samara Brown — I thought extra space would be made for a comeback kid. Not yet, apparently. (Tuesday, during the Wild Card Instant Save.) Keep reading, though, and we’ll discuss all of Monday’s performances. TEAM...
TV SHOWS
The Voice results: Did Vaughn Mugol, Samuel Harness get Instant Save?

Tonight’s new episode of The Voice was the first results show of the season and as you would imagine, there was a TON of stuff to cram in here. Our main order of business in here is working to dive into the Instant Save. After all, this is where most of the action in this episode took place. Vaughn Mugol was granted the title of Comeback Artist, but he still had to compete against some other contestants for the Save. So who were they? Think along the lines of Samuel Harness, Hailey Mia, Bella DeNapoli, and Peedy Chavis. One of them would move forward, but there were no guarantees! It all really comes down to the overall quality of their performances. Oh, and also the coach popularity — people on Team Blake often have more of a chance of moving forward; we can’t ignore that.
TV SHOWS
‘The Voice:’ Team Kelly Clarkson’s Gymani Moves Into Top 11 With Instant Save Vote [Watch]

The pressure was on during Tuesday night’s (Nov.16) episode of The Voice as three contestants had to compete against each other for the Instant Save vote. After hearing host Carson Daly call out the artists who were safe from elimination, Team Ariana Grande’s Ryleigh Plank, Team John Legend’s Shadale, and Team Kelly Clarkson’s Gymani found themselves in the bottom three.
TV & VIDEOS
#Tvlinela Brea
Entertainment
TV & Videos
