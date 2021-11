Country singer Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about seeing her friend shot and killed when she was 15.Ballerini and her friend Ryan McDonald both attended Central High School in Tennessee when fellow classmate Jamar Siler shot and killed McDonald.Ballerini, who witnessed the killing, has written in a poem that as a result of the shooting she is “still scared of loud noises”.Ballerini writes about the incident in her debut book of poetry Feel Your Way Through. In the collection she writes: “His name was Ryan, and he died on the cafeteria floor from a gunshot wound to the chest....

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO