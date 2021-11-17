ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ New Trailer: Tom Holland Battles Doc Ock, Green Goblin, and Electro

By Chris Lindahl
imdb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony and Marvel revealed the second “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer to great fanfare Tuesday. The latest look at Tom Holland’s next adventure as the web-slinger premiered at a fan event...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Scarlett Johansson Is Returning To The MCU After Lawsuit Drama, But Not How You’d Think

Marvel veteran Scarlett Johansson made headlines when she sued Disney for an alleged infringement of her film contract. After the case was settled, many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wondered if the actress would ever return to her iconic role as Black Widow. Now she’s actually rejoining Marvel for a top-secret project - but now in the way fans might think.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Jon Watts
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
411mania.com

Spidey Faces Doc Ock On New Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster

A new poster has been released for Spider-Man: No Way Home teasing Spidey’s battle with Doctor Octopus. Sony Pictures released the new poster for the film on Sunday, and you can check it out below. The poster depicts Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in his suit as Spider-Man as the good Doctor (Alfred Molina)’s extra arms move in on him.
MOVIES
IGN

Spider-Man: No Way Home Official Poster Confirms Return of Green Goblin

The first official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home gives us our first look at Willem Dafoe returning as the Green Goblin. The poster, revealed by Sony seemingly at random, shows Spidey amidst a battle with Alfred Molina's returning Doc Ock with Dafoe's Goblin hovering in the background. Aside from...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blade’: Delroy Lindo Joins Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Vampire Adventure (Exclusive)

Delroy Lindo, currently shooting up bad guys in The Harder They Fall, is in final negotiations to join Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Blade. Bassam Tariq, known for directing the rap drama Mogul Mowgli, is in the director’s chair for the vampire-centric adventure-thriller, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who worked on HBO’s acclaimed Watchmen series, behind the keyboard on script duties. Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth. On top of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aunt May
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Conjures Up $4.5M in Previews

Ghostbusters: Afterlife conjured up $4.5 million in Thursday night previews as it opens on the eve of the lucrative Thanksgiving holiday corridor. Sony rolled out the film in 3,450 locations beginning at 4 p.m. local time, including Imax and Premium Large Format screens. The studio and filmmakers are hoping for a three-day debut in the $27 million-$28 million range; other analysts are targeting $30 million-plus. Based on Ivan Reitman’s iconic film Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by his son, Jason Reitman. Billed as the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe, the story tells what happens when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town and begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts and Paul Rudd.
MOVIES
IGN

Story So Far: Spider-Man Villains (Doc Ock, Green Goblin, The Lizard, and more!)

Spider-Man: No Way Home is promising a multiversal Sinister Six for Peter Park (Tom Holland) to take on. After Peter Parker's identity is revealed by J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger in Spider-Man: Far From Home, his life is turned upside down. With the help (or harm) of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Peter must face a life where his loved ones forget his secret identity or accept the responsibility that comes with everyone knowing who he is. However, along the way, the multiverse breaks open and visitors from other worlds are stopping by to say hello to Peter Parker, such as Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), who we last saw die in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2. With other defeated foes from Sam Raimi's and Marc Webb's films seemingly coming back from the dead Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin) and some with new looks (Jamie Foxx's Electro), as well as remorseful villains Sandman (Thomas Hayden Church in Spider-Man 3) and The Lizard (The Amazing Spider-Man), we're here to recap how these villains fared against "their" Peter Parker.
MOVIES
Variety

Jared Leto Wants Warner Bros. to Release the ‘Suicide Squad’ David Ayer Cut: ‘That’s What Streaming’s For’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jared Leto has spoken — he says he thinks it’s time that Warner Bros. release David Ayer’s cut of “Suicide Squad.” “Absolutely! Why not?” the actor, who played the Joker in the 2016 film, told Variety‘s Marc Malkin on Thursday night at the Los Angeles premiere of “House of Gucci” at the Academy Museum. “Why wouldn’t they? Why wouldn’t they? I mean, that’s what streaming’s for, right?” Ayer concurred with Leto on Twitter. “Exactly what streaming is for. If you own IP and you have a mandate to monetize it from your shareholders that’s exactly what you do,” he wrote, tagging Warner...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Andrea Riseborough’s Psychological Thriller ‘Here Before’ Sells to Saban Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has landed rights to “Here Before,” a psychological thriller starring Andrea Riseborough. When the deal closes, Saban Films will distribute the movie in North America, South Africa and its global partner Defiant Screen Entertainment will handle Australia and New Zealand. First-time feature filmmaker Stacey Gregg wrote and directed “Here Before,” which had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival. Along with Riseborough, the cast includes Jonjo O’Neill (“The Fall”), Martin McCann (“Calibre”), Eileen O’Higgins (“Brooklyn”) and newcomer Niamh Dornan. In “Here Before,” Riseborough plays Laura, a grieving mother who becomes emotionally affected by the presence of her new neighbors’ young...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Jason Reitman Addresses Whether Ghostbusters II Is Actually Canon

For many long-running film franchises, it's become a thing now where the latest sequel and/or soft reboot often chooses to overlook previous installments, drawing a line between its narrative and the first or second movie and skipping over everything thereafter. "Terminator: Dark Fate" did it, as did the 2018 "Halloween". They were talking about doing it with Neil Blomkamp's abortive "Alien" sequel, and there are older examples, too, like "Superman Returns," where the movie tried to pretend those other movies in the series didn't happen.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Cinematographers Mikhail Krichman and Ed Lachman Talk Upcoming Projects, Waiting for ‘Miracles’ on Set

Russian cinematographer Mikhail Krichman, renowned for his collaborations with Andrey Zvyagintsev on films like Oscar nominees “Leviathan” and “Loveless,” shared some of his secrets during the Imago masterclass at EnergaCamerimage Film Festival, all the while engaging in a friendly dialogue with two-time Oscar nominee Ed Lachman. They both won Golden Frogs at the Polish festival, for “Leviathan” and “Carol” respectively.
THEATER & DANCE
imdb.com

‘Cowboy Bebop’: Branching Out (Recap)

[Warning: The following contains Major spoilers for Cowboy Bebop Season 1, Episode 4, “Callisto Soul.”] The villainous Space Warriors give a whole new meaning to “putting down roots” in the live-action Netflix adaptation’s fourth installment, which is loosely based on the original’s “Gateway Shuffle.” Again, there are similarities and there are differences, but the Space Warriors translate better to screen than any of the previous antagonists — mostly because the show keeps the intriguing family dynamic among the eco-terrorists alive. Like previous installments, “Callisto Soul” involves criminals, a bounty and a quest to capture baddies for a few Woolongs. But the way the show arrives at that plot is different this time. Hunter Faye Valetine (Daniella Pineda) tracks a doctor to a ritzy gala, where she demands he get her “Identikit,” which contains her belongings from before she was cryogenically frozen. Faye awoke from cryosleep with no memory of who she was before she was put under, and.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Wesley Snipes’ Advice to ‘Blade’ Star Mahershala Ali: ‘Try Not to Get Hurt’

Wesley Snipes made the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s favorite vampire slayer an iconic comic character in three “Blade” films between 1998 and 2004. Next up to assume the position is two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali in an upcoming Marvel Studios film directed by “Mogul Mowgli” filmmaker Bassam Tariq. Naturally, during press duties for his new Netflix miniseries “True Story,” Snipes has fielded questions about the future of “Blade,” and in an interview with Yahoo! Movies (via JoBlo.com), Snipes revealed the advice he gave to Ali once the latter was cast.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy