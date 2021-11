We have a feeling Queens‘ newest guest star is going to be a real smash. Friday Night Lights alum Gaius Charles will show up on ABC’s musical drama later this season, TVLine has learned exclusively. Charles will play Thomas, a recording/sound engineer who’s smart and charming. He’s got a wealth of experience and is super professional… at first. Eventually, he just might develop a taste for some Butter Pecan — by which we mean he’ll become very interested in Nadine Velazquez’s Valeria. (No word on how that will affect whatever is going on between Valeria and Eric.) Charles first will appear in Episode 9, and...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO