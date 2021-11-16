ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Munn Says the Public Doesn't Know Her Relationship With John Mulaney

imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Munn is ready to address the misconceptions surrounding her whirlwind romance with John Mulaney. The 41-year-old actress, who is pregnant and expecting her...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

ABC News

Olivia Munn says her pregnancy was revealed before she was ready

Olivia Munn said she wasn't happy her pregnancy was revealed before she was ready to go public with the news. The actress, who is dating comedian John Mulaney, opened up about the "stress" she experienced when the world found out. "I think what was harder was when you have people...
CELEBRITIES
East Bay Times

John Mulaney ‘speeding up’ divorce to be with Olivia Munn and baby

If some are predicting the demise of John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s relationship because it started during the whirlwind of his divorce and recovery from addiction, a new report — and Munn herself — are rejecting that notion. Page Six reported that Mulaney has switched lawyers and retained a powerhouse...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Pregnant Olivia Munn flashes her growing baby bump in loose top

Pregnant Olivia Munn flashed her baby bump while going for a stroll in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The 41-year-old actress was photographed wearing a partially unbuttoned flannel shirt that revealed the lower half of her growing belly when the garment blew in the wind. The mom-to-be paired the red ASOS...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
John Mulaney
Radar Online.com

John Mulaney Hires Matt Lauer's Ex-Wife's Attorney To Fight Anna Marie Tender In Divorce Court, As Comedian's Romance With Pregnant Olivia Munn Heats Up

John Mulaney has appointed a new lawyer to handle his divorce proceedings with Anna Marie Tendler in an effort to speed up the legal process while his pregnant girlfriend Olivia Munn prepares to deliver their first child. According to reports, the comedian hired Matt Lauer's ex-wife Annette Roque's attorney, John...
RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Olivia Munn: Being pregnant has filled me with fear for my baby

Olivia Munn says being pregnant has filled her with "fear" for her unborn baby. The 41-year-old actress is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend John Mulaney and has slammed those who talked about her pregnancy before she was ready to go public with the news, because she wanted to be able to "protect" her baby and her family.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

John Mulaney Lawyers All the Way Up for Divorce

Nesting can take many forms. You paint baby’s room. You fill baby’s closet. You get the whole house right, making sure it’s a home. Sometimes you change law firms in order to speed up the divorce from your wife, who is not the mother of your imminently arriving child. John...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Misconceptions#The Los Angeles Times
Ok Magazine

Olivia Munn Confesses She Doesn't Feel Ready For Motherhood Amid Reports John Mulaney Is Trying To Speed Up Divorce From Anna Marie Tendler

Olivia Munn and boyfriend John Mulaney are preparing to welcome their first child together. But while the actress tries to prepare for motherhood upon their little one's arrival, the comedian has been focusing on trying to finalize his divorce. Article continues below advertisement. Munn joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show's guest...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Olivia Munn Sued After Worker Fell to His Death From Roof of Her House

Olivia Munn is facing a lawsuit after a worker fell to his death from the roof of one of her homes. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the actress and her mother Kim Schmid are being sued by the family of Celso Merida for wrongful death and are looking for the actress to pay for their damages.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vanity Fair

Olivia Munn Thinks It’s Weird You Have an Opinion on Her Pregnancy

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney will have a baby soon, but in the meantime, Mulaney must do stand-up, drawing from his life, and Munn must promote the movie Violet and share her life in press interviews. So while he has joked on a stage about how strange it was to announce his impending fatherhood on Seth Meyers’s late-night show and get “mixed reviews,” Munn has told the Los Angeles Times, “It’s hard to be pregnant for the first time and have anybody say anything besides, like, ‘Congratulations.’”
BEAUTY & FASHION
