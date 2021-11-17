Market, coffee shop that closed last year to get new life
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The People’s Market is getting a reboot.
That urban market has signed a deal for 7,180 square feet at 1609 Elizabeth Ave. — formerly home to Earl’s Grocery.
It could open by the end of the first quarter of 2022, if all the pieces fall in place, says Cory Duran, founder.
It’s been about 20 months since The People’s Market shuttered operations in Dilworth, citing financial issues. Now, the timing is right to revisit the concept, Duran says.
