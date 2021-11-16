ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Breaking Down New Movie Trailer

imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't look up—or else you'll miss Jennifer Lawrence's baby bump! In a Vanity Fair video released on Tuesday, Nov. 16, the 31-year-old actress, who is...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco’s new eye-catching look will leave you feeling unsettled

Only a fashionista like Kaley Cuoco could creep us all the way out and still make us want to wear her outfit at the same time. The Flight Attendant star, who doesn’t play Halloween small, shared photos and videos of herself in her Instagram Story on Sunday rocking a scary hot pink mask paired with a hot pink hooded sweatshirt and coordinating pink tie-dye sweatpants.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Here's Hailey Bieber Looking Like a Supermodel in a Bronze Sequin Dress for Her Friend's Wedding

Hailey Bieber dressed just the way you'd expect a supermodel would for her friend's wedding: in a spring/summer 2022 ready-to-wear dress fresh from Magda Butrym's runway. Bieber shared a photo of herself posing in the look on Instagram. Like a true star with a stylist (Karla Welch for this look) and access to designers, she accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. “loves a wedding 🤸🏼🌴🌴,” Bieber captioned the post, which has received over two million likes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cooke Maroney
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Wears the Most Bedazzled Wedding Dress We've Ever Seen in the Marry Me Trailer

After literal years of anticipation, we finally have the first trailer for Jennifer Lopez's latest (and possibly greatest) romantic comedy, Marry Me. The plot is simple (and fantastic): Superstar Kat Valdez (Lopez) is set to wed fellow superstar Bastian (Maluma) in a very public ceremony/concert that will be live-streamed to an audience of 20 million. While Kat is preparing to go on stage, she learns (via Page Six, of course) that her fiancé has cheated on her. Heartbroken and in a state of shock, Kat emerges on stage in the most gloriously embellished strapless wedding gown the world has ever seen, beaded with sequins all along the bodice and voluminous skirt as well as the veil.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#Vanity Fair
thesource.com

Eve Celebrates 43rd Birthday In A Post That Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Eve took to Instagram proclaiming this was the best birthday ever. Instead of turning up with friends at a club. The rapper who turned 43, celebrated her birthday Wednesday, November 10 choose a quiet moment with her husband, Maximillion Cooper to celebrate as they both strolled the English country stopping to take selfies and giving us a side profile of her baby bump. She looked picture perfect and glowed wearing a grey sweater, cream cardigan, black boots, black leggings, and a black hat. The hashtags told the story of how she was obviously feeling #bestbirthdayever @mrgumball3000 ❤️ #englishcountryside #happiness 🥰
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pregnant Olivia Munn flashes her growing baby bump in loose top

Pregnant Olivia Munn flashed her baby bump while going for a stroll in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The 41-year-old actress was photographed wearing a partially unbuttoned flannel shirt that revealed the lower half of her growing belly when the garment blew in the wind. The mom-to-be paired the red ASOS...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lawrence Says She Had Costume Malfunctions in Front of Leonardo DiCaprio on Set of 'Don't Look Up'

Jennifer Lawrence is sharing some behind-the-scenes moments from the set of her new film, Don't Look Up. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the 31-year-old actress digested the latest trailer for the film, telling the magazine that the physical transformation she undergoes in the film came with a few costume malfunctions, which she had in front of her co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Jennifer Lawrence displays baby bump at 'Don't Look Up' screening

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her baby bump when she joined her "Don't Look Up" co-stars at a screening of the movie Wednesday in Los Angeles. A photo from the event shows Lawrence, who's expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, proudly displaying her pregnant form in a green mini-dress that she paired with hot pink heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy