Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Breaking Down New Movie Trailer

After literal years of anticipation, we finally have the first trailer for Jennifer Lopez's latest (and possibly greatest) romantic comedy, Marry Me. The plot is simple (and fantastic): Superstar Kat Valdez (Lopez) is set to wed fellow superstar Bastian (Maluma) in a very public ceremony/concert that will be live-streamed to an audience of 20 million. While Kat is preparing to go on stage, she learns (via Page Six, of course) that her fiancé has cheated on her. Heartbroken and in a state of shock, Kat emerges on stage in the most gloriously embellished strapless wedding gown the world has ever seen, beaded with sequins all along the bodice and voluminous skirt as well as the veil.

