Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Breaking Down New Movie Trailer

Eve took to Instagram proclaiming this was the best birthday ever. Instead of turning up with friends at a club. The rapper who turned 43, celebrated her birthday Wednesday, November 10 choose a quiet moment with her husband, Maximillion Cooper to celebrate as they both strolled the English country stopping to take selfies and giving us a side profile of her baby bump. She looked picture perfect and glowed wearing a grey sweater, cream cardigan, black boots, black leggings, and a black hat. The hashtags told the story of how she was obviously feeling #bestbirthdayever @mrgumball3000 ❤️ #englishcountryside #happiness 🥰
