Walgreens to close store in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — This week marked the closure of a Walgreens store in northwest Charlotte, leaving a third shopping center in that area with a large empty space.
A letter from the company notified pharmacy customers of its store at 8450 Bellhaven Blvd. of the closure, directing them to a nearby location at 3534 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.
