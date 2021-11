SALT LAKE CITY – While the COVID-19 pandemic has had impacts on college enrollment around the world, the University of Utah increased enrollment and continues its record-setting streak. For the second year in a row, the university had its largest total enrollment in school history for the fall 2021 semester. Local students who are part of the record-breaking class of 2025 include: Menifee resident Riley Mcclain, who is studying communication, Murrieta residents Jack Agopian, who is studying electrical engineering in the honors college; Jackson Gharring, who is studying biology; Katarina Prill, who is studying nursing and Conner Robinson, who is studying mechanical engineering, and Temecula residents Gracie Estrada, who is studying biology; Carson Minor, who is studying material scienc.

