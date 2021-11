It is now also the new home for Tim Draper’s newest initiative to help support early-stage founders: Draper Startup House Accelerator Program. Backed by Draper, of course, the program will launch in April 2022. As founder of the famed Silicon Valley venture capital firm known as Draper Fisher Jurvetson, or DFJ, Draper in 2018 introduced the Startup House concept. Today, there are more than 15 locations globally that are either hostels and/or co-working spaces aimed at traveling startup founders, digital nomads and other remote workers. Locations include Bali, Indonesia; Bangalore, India; and Valencia, Spain, among others. Besides Austin, the only other site in the U.S. is located in San Mateo, California, but that is a co-living space inside of Draper University.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO