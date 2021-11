Each November, a national week of recognition is held in honor of the Restorative Justice Program. Locally that was celebrated by the Chippewa County Restorative Justice program on November 4th with a dinner held for volunteers of the program commonly referred to as “Circle”, along with members of the group’s steering committee. The program began in Chippewa County in June of 2007, after discussions were held about the high cost of out-of-home placements for youth in the local area. “We learned from Yellow Medicine County that their numbers of out-of-home placements were low and they attributed it to having restorative justice in their county,” says Chippewa County Restorative Justice Manager Angela Arndt. “The main goal of the program was to reduce out-of-home placement costs and the overall picture of giving kids a second chance was an added benefit.”

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO