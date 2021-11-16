ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epilepsy: What You Need to Know

Cover picture for the articleEpilepsy affects over three million Americans but is often misunderstood. Here are common misperceptions of this malady. Myth #1: Epilepsy is uncommon. Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder, affecting over 3 million Americans and 65 million people worldwide. In six of 10 cases, the cause of epilepsy is unknown....

