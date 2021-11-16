ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer to allow more nations to make COVID drug, files for EUA with FDA

Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer today announced that it has signed a voluntary licensing agreement to expand production of its new COVID-19 treatment, Paxlovid, for low- and middle-income countries, which follows a similar announcement from Merck for molnupiravir. Also today, Pfizer announced that it has applied for emergency use authorization from the US...

www.cidrap.umn.edu

deseret.com

What are the side effects for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots?

All American adults became eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots last week after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved the shots. But now there are lingering questions about side effects for people who get the booster shots, especially if they’ve decided...
Johns Hopkins
MONTCO.Today

Collegeville’s Pfizer Reaches Agreement with Experimental COVID-19 Drug in Low-Income Nations

With this agreement, the experimental COVID-19 drug may be more readily available in lower-income countries.Image via Medicines Patent Pool. Pfizer, a pharmaceutical giant with a significant presence in Collegeville, has agreed to share the license of its experimental COVID-19 drug, potentially opening up the treatment to millions of people in low-income nations, write Adam Taylor and Claire Parker for ThePhiladelphia Inquirer.
Daily Mail

Pfizer says its Covid vaccine is STILL 100% effective in children ages 12 to 15 four months after the second dose

Pfizer-BioNTech said on Monday that their COVID-19 vaccine provides long-lasting protection among adolescents. The companies released data showing the shot was 100 percent effective against infection among 12-to-15-year-olds four months after the second dose. The follow-up to the initial phase III clinical trial data showed no serious adverse events or...
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Expands EUA for Moderna COVID-19 Booster, CDC Votes to Recommend

The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the use of a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA has expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the 50 µg dose level for those 18 years of age or older who have completed their primary vaccination with any other authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of occupational risk factors or severe risk of COVID-19.
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Prevention: AstraZeneca’s Antibody Drug Turns Out 80% Effective

There are all kinds of treatments that turned out effective against the novel coronavirus-produced disease, covid 19. Now, AstraZeneca is making headlines due to its own treatment. AstraZeneca’s treatment is efficient. CNBC revealed that AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment has been shown to be highly effective at preventing Covid-19 in people who...
Investor's Business Daily

Pfizer, Moderna Stocks Diverge After FDA Allows Covid Boosters For All Adults

Federal regulators signed off on the Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) Covid boosters on Friday for all adults — but the vaccine stocks diverged in response. The Food and Drug Administration gave the nod to the jabs Friday morning. Hours later, advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 11-0 in favor of the messenger RNA boosters for all adults at least six months after competing the primary series. Previously, boosters were allocated only for people age 65 and older, those at risk due to work or living situations and some immunocompromised people.
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Austria moves to full COVID-19 lockdown, national vaccine mandate

Battling an unprecedented surge like some of its neighbors, Austria's government today announced a full lockdown, the first in Europe to take such dramatic steps amid the continent's fourth surge. Europe's latest surge is its biggest, and last week, the World Health Organization's European region recorded its highest weekly total...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

FDA, CDC advisors approve COVID boosters for all US adults

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today approved both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna boosters for all US adults who completed their primary vaccine series for those two mRNA vaccines at least 6 months ago. Adults who received the Johnson...
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer Gives Nod to Drug Manufacturers for Making Covid-19 Pill

Pfizer has recently sealed the deal with other drug manufacturers to create an extraordinary pill which will be used to treat COVID-19. Since the pandemic erupted last year, researchers worldwide have raced to develop a pill to treat COVID-19 that can be taken at home easily to ease symptoms, speed recovery and keep people out of the hospital.
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

States expand access to COVID-19 boosters, ahead of FDA

Though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to make an announcement on widening the access of COVID-19 boosters to all adults ages 18 and older as soon as later today or tomorrow, more states are going ahead with offering boosters to eligible adults who completed their full vaccination series at least 6 months ago.
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Philippine FDA grants EUA to Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, for active immunisation of people aged 18 years and above. The vaccine is developed from the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus’ initial strain. It also contains the company’s Matrix-M adjuvant to...
TheStreet

Pfizer Applies to FDA for Authorization of Anti-Covid Pill

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report submitted an application to the FDA Tuesday for Emergency Use Authorization of its Covid-19 treatment pill, Paxlovid (ritonavir). It treats “mild to moderate Covid-19 in patients at increased risk of hospitalizations or death,” Pfizer said. “This submission to the Food and Drug Administration includes clinical data from the Phase 2/3 … interim analysis.
TheDailyBeast

Pfizer Strikes Deal to Allow Other Companies to Make Its COVID Treatment Pill

Pfizer has agreed to allow other companies to produce its experimental COVID-19 treatment, a move that could make the pill available to people in poor countries. The company announced the deal in a statement Tuesday, saying it will give a license to the United Nations-backed nonprofit Medicines Patent Pool that will allow manufacturers worldwide to produce the pill for use in 95 countries. “It’s quite significant that we will be able to provide access to a drug that appears to be effective and has just been developed, to more than 4 billion people,” Esteban Burrone, the head of policy at the Medicines Patent Pool, was quoted saying of the agreement. The agreement excludes several countries that have suffered major outbreaks, including Brazil, Libya, and Jamaica, which will have to purchase the treatment from Pfizer directly. The company has said its pill, which has yet to be approved by health regulators, reduces the risk of hospitalization and death in patients with mild or moderate cases of the virus by almost 90 percent.
