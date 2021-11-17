ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Neighbor speaks out after catching animal abuse on camera

By Olivia Jaquith
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3Uyt_0cz02CPe00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A neighbor of the Henrico County man arrested Monday after a video revealed an animal abuse incident is speaking out about why he captured the cruelty on camera.

“It’s just difficult to record,” Kennon Joyner told 8News. “But it needed to be done.”

According to a release, on Nov. 15, Henrico Animal Protection Police responded to the 1900 block of Airy Circle regarding an animal abuse video posted on social media the day before. The video, taken by Joyner, depicted a German Shepherd being smacked and kicked multiple times by a man. The dog can also be heard yelping repeatedly.

Animal Protection Police investigated, and after consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, police charged Thomas Edward Grant, 59, with two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Henrico man arrested after video of dog being hit and kicked posted online

“We’ve been trying to get footage of Tom abusing Ginger for a long time,” Joyner said. “[I] saw him outside, went out, recorded him, and that’s when I got that video footage.”

Police confirmed to 8News that authorities were previously called to the area on several different occasions.

Joyner, a dog owner himself, said that the neighborhood is very dog-friendly. Many residents were concerned about the treatment of Grant’s pets; the dog, Ginger, and a cat. A Facebook group was even started at the end of October, called Save Ginger from Abuse.

“When you have a puppy and a dog, I don’t even understand how people can do that,” Joyner said. “It broke everyone’s heart to see and hear him do that.”

According to authorities, a dog and cat were removed from the home at Airy Circle and evaluated for injuries. The pets are being cared for by the Henrico County Police Animal Shelter, pending a status hearing and outcome of this criminal case.

New homes for hundreds of dogs and more oversight at troubled Virginia dog breeding facility

Lieutenant Matthew Pecka with the Henrico County Police Division said that both animals are doing well after being checked out.

“We really hope that Tom gets the help that he needs,” Joyner said. “But at the same time, too, he is obviously not ready to have any kind of ownership over animals at all. And so that’s what we’re really focusing on, is making sure that he doesn’t continue to hurt any other animals.”

According to a release, Grant is in custody without bond. Records show that he was booked at Henrico County Jail on Monday and is due back in court on Friday.

If convicted on the cruelty to animals charges, he could face more time in jail and a fine.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man shot in Colonial Heights Saturday night

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC)– The Colonial Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night. According to police, officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Eastman avenue around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Police […]
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Dog And Cat#Cruelty To Animals#German#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy