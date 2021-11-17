K-12 Mask Mandate Change

Flint, MI— Flint Community Schools will continue to enforce mask wearing at all buildings despite the lift of a county-wide mask mandate that will go into effect Dec. 22. “You may have seen that the Genesee County Health Department announced it is lifting its mask mandate at schools. However, there will be no change. I repeat: there will be no change at Flint Community Schools,” Superintendent Kevelin Jones said at a board meeting Nov. 17. “We will stay strong with our mask mandate, as we do all that we can to protect our scholars, families, teachers, and staff. We will continue to monitor this situation and make changes when appropriate. We will we appreciate your understanding and support as we do what is best for our school community.”

