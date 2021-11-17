ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

K-12 Mask Mandate Change

fox8tv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA state judge says an order that requires masks inside K-12 schools and child care facilities to contain the coronavirus should expire Dec....

www.fox8tv.com

mymcmedia.org

Indoor Mask Mandate Will Resume Saturday

Montgomery County’s indoor mask mandate will be reinstated at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, per a release from the county. The change follows seven straight days of substantial COVID-19 transmission as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Earlier this month, the county council, sitting as the Board of Health, passed an amended regulation to reinstate the indoor mask mandate if the county reached seven straight days of substantial transmission, rather than one day as the board’s original regulation required. A few-days lag is meant to give businesses and establishments time to update their measures, county officials have previously said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Caledonian Record-News

Bethlehem Reinstates Mask Mandate

In the North Country is another autumn with high levels of COVID-19 cases, which are prompting some towns to take action. An uptick in cases in Bethlehem and surrounding towns led selectmen in Bethlehem to reinstate mandatory masking in town buildings, though not without some push-back. During the Board of...
BETHLEHEM, NH
abc23.com

School Superintendents on Mask Mandate

With the mask mandate in jeopardy. The legal back and forth has school districts waiting for a more definitive answer. Douglas Braff spoke with some area superintendents. So Douglas, what are they saying? Superintendents are waiting to see what ultimately comes out of this legal battle. Many districts in our...
EDUCATION
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate

Hartford is ending its indoor mask mandate in the city. Mayor Luke Bronin announced Monday Hartford's indoor mask mandate has been lifted effective immediately. Mayor Bronin cited lower COVID-19 case numbers and daily positivity rates. "We have said from the very beginning that we would follow the data, that we...
HARTFORD, CT
penncapital-star.com

Beginning in January, Pa. K-12 schools can modify, terminate universal mask mandate

(*This story was updated at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, 11/8/21, to include additional comment from the governor’s office and the state Health Department, and at 2:45 p.m. to include comment from Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward and House GOP spokesperson Jason Gottesman.) Starting in January, Pennsylvania public schools should expect...
EDUCATION
wlvr.org

School districts prepare for end to K-12 mask mandate

Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced his intention to end the statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools on Jan. 17. This means local school districts are preparing to institute independent masking policies beginning in January. Robert Steckel, superintendent of the Whitehall-Coplay School District, said he plans to revisit the district’s current...
EDUCATION
uwfvoyager.com

Mask mandates, necessary or overstepping?

Florida is once again leading the way for controversy in regards to COVID-19, this time with Gov. Desantis’s push for a mask mandate ban. This is just another example as to why Florida is a different breed of stupid, or freedom-loving patriots, depending on how you look at it. The...
EDUCATION
wkok.com

UPDATE: Gov. Wolf Plans To Keep K-12 Mask Mandate Until 1/17

HARRISBURG – It looks as though Pennsylvania school districts will be allowed to modify or end masking for K-12 students in mid-January. Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday he ‘anticipates’ returning the commonwealth’s K-12 school mask requirement to local leaders  January 17, 2022. At that time, schools may continue requiring mask-wearing based on CDC guidance.
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Wolf Intends Returning K-12 School Mask Requirement To Local Leaders In January

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced his intention to let school districts modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students in January. The administration plans to turn over decisions about masking to local school officials on Jan. 17. The acting health secretary’s mask mandate will remain in place for early learning programs and child care facilities. The Wolf Administration imposed a statewide mandate in early September, citing a surge in infections and hospitalizations from the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Wolf said, “Now, we are in a different place than we were in September, and it is time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting.”
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMJ.com

PA Governor plans to end K-12 school mask mandate in January, Republicans Respond

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced on Monday that he plans to lift the commonwealth's school mask mandate on January 17, 2022 returning power to school officials. The order, as it stands currently, requires masks to be worn inside all K-12 buildings, early learning programs and child care providers for children and adults regardless of vaccination status.
EDUCATION
spectrumnews1.com

Guilford County ends mask mandate

Members of the Guilford County Commission voted to end the indoor mask mandate Monday effective immediately. The county commission's vote does not apply to Guilford County Schools. Guilford County commissioners voted to impose an indoor mask mandate across the county in August as coronavirus cases were on the rise from...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Flint Beat

Flint Schools to enforce masks despite K-12 mask mandate lift

Flint, MI— Flint Community Schools will continue to enforce mask wearing at all buildings despite the lift of a county-wide mask mandate that will go into effect Dec. 22. “You may have seen that the Genesee County Health Department announced it is lifting its mask mandate at schools. However, there will be no change. I repeat: there will be no change at Flint Community Schools,” Superintendent Kevelin Jones said at a board meeting Nov. 17. “We will stay strong with our mask mandate, as we do all that we can to protect our scholars, families, teachers, and staff. We will continue to monitor this situation and make changes when appropriate. We will we appreciate your understanding and support as we do what is best for our school community.”
FLINT, MI
TODAY.com

Texas school mask mandate overruled

A judge in Texas declared that the state’s ban on school mask mandates violates federal law. Meantime, there are encouraging new signs in the battle against the pandemic as the first wave of younger children receive their shots. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY from a mass vaccination site in New York City.Nov. 11, 2021.
TEXAS STATE
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Anti-mask mandate advocacy continues

Activists opposed to the county’s mask mandate are continuing to wage a campaign of public comment and protest, aimed at having county commissioners lift the face covering requirement in Jackson Hole. On Monday, members of the Mountain Freedom Alliance and others packed the commissioners’ chambers at 200 S. Willow St.,...
JACKSON, WY
New Haven Register

Masking recommended, not mandated indoors in Norwalk

NORWALK — While city officials are once again recommending all people wear face coverings indoors, another mask mandate is currently not on the table. In a social media post shared Thursday morning, Norwalk noted after two weeks of moderate COVID-19 transmission for Fairfield County, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the county has substantial transmission.
NORWALK, CT
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf: State Anticipates Returning K-12 School Mask Requirement

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf this week announced the intention to return the commonwealth’s K-12 school mask requirement to local leaders on January 17, 2022. Upon the expiration of the statewide mandate, local school officials will again be able to implement mitigation efforts at the local level. At that time, schools may continue requiring mask-wearing based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. 
EDUCATION

