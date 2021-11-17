ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College Extends Mask Mandate

fox8tv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Centre County, the masking ordinance in State College, borough...

www.fox8tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sudan military leaders reinstate deposed prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s deposed prime minister signed a deal with the military on Sunday that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. A key pro-democracy group that has mobilized dozens of protests had dismissed the deal as “a form of betrayal.”
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Health
State College, PA
Education
Centre County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masking
The Hill

Ukrainian defense minister says he's asked Pentagon for military assistance

Ukraine's defense minister says he has asked the Pentagon for assistance to help defend Ukraine as it deals with increasing tensions over Russia’s military buildup near its borders. Speaking to reporters at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington on Friday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine needs to “cover our...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy