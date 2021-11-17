ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares slip despite Wall St gains after Biden-Xi talks

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Asian shares slipped Wednesday despite a rally on Wall Street. In Japan, the benchmark reversed earlier gains that had come on the yen trading lower recently, boosting the profits of exporters. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.3% to 29,730.21. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.8% to 2,973.81....

