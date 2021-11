This is an absolutely crazy hit! In a game between the Dundee Stars and the Belfast Giants in the U.K.- based Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL), a player comes barreling out of the penalty box, takes several hard strides toward the puck carrier and absolutely smokes him with a huge open-ice hit. It's an illegal hit, of course, as it is clearly charging. The great thing about the video below is when the referees start explaining all the penalties being called as a result of the hit and the aftermath. It's quite the list. The hitter was tossed from the game.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO